At the direction of Trump administration officials, Belgium wants to burn nearly $10 million worth of contraceptives - NYT

$41.210.09
48.270.03
ukenru
Exclusive
09:11 AM • 2092 views
The Impact of AI on Education: How ChatGPT and Other Tools Are Changing Learning
Exclusive
08:46 AM • 9152 views
A large number of pharmacies in Ukraine ensures drug accessibility for patients - experts
08:16 AM • 8312 views
Great Britain tightened sanctions against Russia: Foreign Minister arrived in Kyiv
Exclusive
07:34 AM • 11253 views
Car with cover plates: details of the accident involving a NABU detective
05:51 AM • 35198 views
Prince Harry arrived in Kyiv on an unannounced visit - The Guardian
September 11, 07:17 PM • 38140 views
Ukraine allocated land for the construction of Rheinmetall's shell production plant - Shmyhal
September 11, 03:15 PM • 51603 views
Ukrainian Aviation in Action: "XENA" Company Participates in EU Tenders and Plans to Expand its Fleet
September 11, 02:55 PM • 78646 views
The Rada may consider the bill on the military ombudsman next week: what has changed before the second reading
Exclusive
September 11, 02:49 PM • 39834 views
Thanks to Trump's leadership, Putin has started to react to something: MFA on the importance of a trilateral meeting
September 11, 02:33 PM • 30877 views
Kaja Kallas predicts at least two more years of war in Ukraine
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+22°
2m/s
50%
756mm
Popular news
Occupiers bring in extras for "pseudo-elections" in Sevastopol - CNSSeptember 12, 01:20 AM • 29253 views
Thousands of Ukrainian men aged 18 to 22 left for Poland since August 28September 12, 01:21 AM • 29440 views
In Kyiv, Ukraine's security strengthening was discussed with US representative Keith Kellogg - UmerovSeptember 12, 01:50 AM • 4914 views
Leningrad Oblast of the Russian Federation suffered a massive drone attack: what is knownSeptember 12, 03:57 AM • 9780 views
Russian army lost 890 servicemen and 40 artillery systems in a day - General Staff04:42 AM • 23853 views
Publications
A large number of pharmacies in Ukraine ensures drug accessibility for patients - experts
Exclusive
08:46 AM • 9142 views
The Rada may consider the bill on the military ombudsman next week: what has changed before the second reading September 11, 02:55 PM • 78643 views
Economic terror is based on psychology: how the enemy tries to destabilize Ukraine
Exclusive
September 11, 02:08 PM • 53216 views
Autumn warmth in a cup: 5 drinks for cozy eveningsPhotoSeptember 11, 11:11 AM • 70906 views
Anniversary of the 9/11 attacks: what was the largest terrorist attack in human historySeptember 11, 05:01 AM • 74337 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mykhailo Fedorov
Radosław Sikorski
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Poland
Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast
United Kingdom
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Shaun White and Nina Dobrev broke off their engagement after five years of relationshipSeptember 11, 02:57 PM • 26695 views
Autumn warmth in a cup: 5 drinks for cozy eveningsPhotoSeptember 11, 11:11 AM • 70906 views
Telegraph: Prince Harry met his father, King Charles, for the first time in almost 2 yearsSeptember 11, 07:32 AM • 36621 views
Coldplay announced the continuation of the "Music Of The Spheres" tour in 2027: over 130 new concerts aheadSeptember 10, 12:07 PM • 43057 views
Wedding on the catwalk: designer Katya Silchenko got married during the Ukrainian Fashion Week finalePhotoSeptember 9, 07:45 AM • 108311 views
Actual
The New York Times
ChatGPT
Medicinal products
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
MIM-104 Patriot

At the direction of Trump administration officials, Belgium wants to burn nearly $10 million worth of contraceptives - NYT

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1074 views

The Trump administration ordered the destruction of a $9.7 million shipment of USAID contraceptives intended for low-income countries. The supplies are stuck in a warehouse in Belgium, and offers from international organizations to distribute or sell them have been rejected.

At the direction of Trump administration officials, Belgium wants to burn nearly $10 million worth of contraceptives - NYT

The U.S. Agency for International Development confirms: contraceptive pills, IUDs, and hormonal implants, worth about $9.7 million, intended for low-income countries, are to be destroyed at the direction of officials from the Trump administration. This is reported by The New York Times, writes UNN.

Details 

According to NYT materials, the supplies were stuck in a warehouse in Belgium – proposals from international organizations to distribute or sell them were rejected, and liquidation was chosen as the "cheapest option."

USAID purchased the batch of contraceptives before the agency's large-scale transformation this year. After decisions made in Washington, the supplies ended up "in limbo" at a Belgian warehouse – partly due to the State Department's position that contraception is allegedly not "life-saving," and the U.S. would no longer fund its procurement for poor countries.

US Court of Appeals orders Trump administration to unblock foreign aid06.09.25, 22:24 • 5853 views

Internal documents and correspondence between USAID and the State Department, released in the media, indicate that several international organizations – including the Gates Foundation and others – offered to either buy or gratuitously accept these supplies. Such options would have allowed avoiding losses for taxpayers or even returning part of the funds to the budget. Instead, administration representatives ordered their destruction; the operation was estimated to cost about $167,000.

As the NYT writes, the decision to proceed with destruction was motivated by the desire for "the cheapest option that best reflects the administration's significant concerns about funding this activity." One of the initiators of the order was Jeremy Levin, a high-ranking State Department official responsible for foreign aid and humanitarian issues.

The Belgian government, in turn, tried through diplomatic channels to prevent the incineration – Belgian and Flemish authorities negotiated, sought ways to resell or redistribute the supplies, and even considered legislative prohibitions on the destruction of usable medical products. 

Tom Demeyer from the Flemish Minister of Environment's staff reported: 

"We have not received an official request for permission to incinerate." A USAID memorandum estimated the cost of resource loss at $9.9 million, plus an approximate $167,000 in destruction costs."

The deliberate destruction of nearly $10 million worth of contraceptives under the frankly false pretext that they are abortifacients is an outrageous act of cruelty

— stated Beth Schlachter, Director of External Relations at MSI Reproductive Choices. 

The exact dates and location of the final destruction have not yet been officially confirmed, and administration representatives have not provided detailed comments on further specifics.

USAID officially ceases to exist - Rubio29.08.25, 17:57 • 4257 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
United States Agency for International Development
The New York Times
United States Department of State
Washington, D.C.
Donald Trump
Belgium