Four cars collided on a Kyiv avenue: three injured
Kyiv • UNN
A traffic accident involving four cars, including a passenger minibus that overturned, occurred in the Holosiivskyi district of Kyiv. All necessary services are working at the scene, and there is information about three victims.
A traffic accident involving four cars occurred in Kyiv's Holosiivskyi district, police are investigating the circumstances, according to the National Police in the capital, writes UNN.
Today, around 15:10 on Holosiivskyi Avenue, a collision of four cars occurred, resulting in one of them, a passenger minibus, overturning. Currently, there are reports of three injured, who are being examined by doctors,
At the scene, as indicated, the investigative team of the capital's headquarters, patrol police, employees of the State Emergency Service, and doctors are working. The mechanism and circumstances of the accident are being established.
A woman and two children died in a traffic accident in Odesa region: police are investigating the circumstances of the accident09.06.25, 00:25 • 24851 view