Air pollution in the capital will remain until the end of the week

Air pollution in Kyiv due to dust and smoke will continue until the weekend. Although the level of pollution exceeds the norm, it does not pose a threat to health. This was reported by the Deputy Minister of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources of Ukraine Victoria Kireeva during a telethon, a correspondent of UNN reports.

As of 12:00, the level of air pollution in Kyiv ranges from 60-80. At all observation points today, we note an excess of the concentration of pollutants, namely dust. I want to note that it is safe for human health - Kireeva said.

According to her, the probable cause of the pollution is dusting of air from the Caspian Sea region and smoke from ecosystems in the southeast

Apart from Kyiv, the air quality across Ukraine is good. There are currently small fires in the eastern regions, which may affect air quality in those agglomerations. According to our forecasts, dustiness will last until the weekend - She added.

In all districts of Kyiv, except Holosiivskyi, deterioration of air quality is recorded. Doctors advise to limit the time spent outside.

Ministry of Environment: improvement of air quality depends on weather conditions