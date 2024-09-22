Ministry of Environment: improvement of air quality depends on weather conditions

Improving air quality in the capital will depend on weather conditions, including wind speed and direction, as well as temperature. This was reported by Deputy Minister of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources of Ukraine Victoria Kireeva during a telethon, UNN reports .

As previously reported, the cause of the polluted air is fires in ecosystems, peatland burning, autumn temperature fluctuations, and low winds - Kireeva said.

According to her, the main components of the pollution are smoke elements, with particles of dust and soot.

We hope that this situation will not last long, but it does not depend on us. Everything will depend on the duration of the temperature and the wind speed and direction - She added.

Recall

The Ministry of Environment cites peatland burning and ecosystem fires as the main reason for the deterioration of air quality in Kyiv, and according to IQair, Kyiv ranks 5th among the cities in the world with the worst air quality.