Shooting in Kyiv: police show footage from the murder scene, the shooter is still being sought

$41.770.07
48.840.21
ukenru
Murder of an SBU officer in Kyiv: criminal proceedings initiated
09:06 AM • 3201 views
Murder of an SBU officer in Kyiv: criminal proceedings initiated
05:46 AM • 12976 views
Policewoman among victims of Russian attack on Kyiv: consequences shown
05:30 AM • 38518 views
Shakhtar's European campaign: announcement of the match against Ilves, where to watch and who is the favorite
Exclusive
05:21 AM • 20670 views
Ukraine Reconstruction Conference in Rome: What aid to expect and what sums our country needs
July 9, 06:25 PM • 48740 views
Weapons supplies to Ukraine and strengthening sanctions: Zelenskyy revealed details of meeting with Kellogg
July 9, 02:59 PM • 140202 views
Rating of Ukrainian universities 2025: how much will it cost to study at the most prestigious universities
Exclusive
July 9, 01:32 PM • 77915 views
"Inappropriate during wartime": political scientist criticized ARMA for buying a car for almost UAH 3 million
July 9, 01:09 PM • 83297 views
Inflation in Ukraine slowed to 14.3%. Fruits became more expensive, vegetables became cheaper
Exclusive
July 9, 12:49 PM • 109546 views
Instead of a comprehensive audit - fragmented puzzles: how ordinary purchases of an aviation enterprise became the basis for accusations
Exclusive
July 9, 11:55 AM • 60712 views
Lawyer on the selection of the head of the BEB: holding competitions did not solve the task of creating a transparent system
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Broadcast
Погода
+29°
4m/s
54%
742mm
Popular news
The number of injured in Kyiv has increased to 7 peopleJuly 10, 01:26 AM • 21055 views
Kyiv residents broadcast air defense operations during the night attack of "Shaheds" on social mediaJuly 10, 01:55 AM • 4768 views
Russian attack on Kyiv: 16 injured, outpatient clinic destroyed05:10 AM • 19501 views
Lviv suffers from large-scale flooding due to heavy rain: in some places, the water reaches almost 3 meters06:16 AM • 8098 views
Deadly shooting in Kyiv: SBU Colonel Ivan Voronych killed08:58 AM • 2899 views
Publications
Shakhtar's European campaign: announcement of the match against Ilves, where to watch and who is the favorite 05:30 AM • 38518 views
Defence City: who will receive benefits, and who might be left outJuly 9, 05:25 PM • 56657 views
The fight against corruption has intensified in Ukraine: why the SBU, SBI, BEB, National Police, and prosecutor's office play the main role, and not NABUJuly 9, 05:01 PM • 62843 views
"Drug prices haven't fallen, pharmacies are in the red": Serdyuk explained the consequences of canceling marketing agreementsJuly 9, 04:16 PM • 69464 views
Rating of Ukrainian universities 2025: how much will it cost to study at the most prestigious universitiesJuly 9, 02:59 PM • 140202 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Vitali Klitschko
Andriy Sybiha
Lindsey Graham
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
White House
Rome
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Kate Middleton spotted in a tiara for the first time in almost 2 yearsJuly 9, 08:49 AM • 135736 views
Michael Douglas is not going to return to acting unless "something special" happensJuly 7, 08:59 AM • 265543 views
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot daysJuly 5, 05:41 PM • 445263 views
Oasis reunited on stage after 16 years: gave first concertJuly 5, 08:59 AM • 274449 views
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirm breakupJuly 4, 06:59 AM • 383183 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
Pantsir missile system
Sukhoi Su-30
TikTok
Shahed-136

Shooting in Kyiv: police show footage from the murder scene, the shooter is still being sought

Kyiv • UNN

 • 987 views

A shooting occurred in the Holosiivskyi district of Kyiv, resulting in the death of a man. Police are working at the scene and identifying the perpetrator for arrest.

Shooting in Kyiv: police show footage from the murder scene, the shooter is still being sought

The person involved in the shooting in Kyiv's Holosiivskyi district is still being identified, the Main Directorate of the National Police in the capital reported on Thursday, showing footage from the scene, writes UNN.

Details

"Police continue to work at the scene of the shooting in the Holosiivskyi district, as a result of which a man died," the report says.

The person involved in the crime is being identified, and measures are being taken to detain them

- the police noted.

Murder of an SBU officer in Kyiv: criminal proceedings initiated10.07.25, 12:06 • 3163 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

KyivCrimes and emergencies
Holosiivskyi district
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9