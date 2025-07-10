Shooting in Kyiv: police show footage from the murder scene, the shooter is still being sought

The person involved in the shooting in Kyiv's Holosiivskyi district is still being identified, the Main Directorate of the National Police in the capital reported on Thursday, showing footage from the scene, writes UNN.

Details

"Police continue to work at the scene of the shooting in the Holosiivskyi district, as a result of which a man died," the report says.

The person involved in the crime is being identified, and measures are being taken to detain them - the police noted.

