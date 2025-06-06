Russian attack on Kyiv claimed the life of one person, already 20 injured

$41.480.16
47.200.23
ukenru
Trump on the introduction of sanctions against the Russian Federation: we will be "very tough" if the war in Ukraine drags on
June 5, 04:58 PM • 41904 views

Trump on the introduction of sanctions against the Russian Federation: we will be "very tough" if the war in Ukraine drags on

Exclusive
June 5, 02:42 PM • 89617 views

The tactic of "postponements": how the lawyer of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, turns justice into a game of time

Exclusive
June 5, 02:25 PM • 68978 views

Russia is hunting for spare parts: how Moscow is buying up Soviet components to block Ukraine's access to them

Exclusive
June 5, 12:51 PM • 71618 views

Missile strike on a training ground in the Poltava region: 16 soldiers were wounded, two of them died.

Exclusive
June 5, 11:49 AM • 74992 views

"Baby Box" in 2025: Ministry of Social Policy tells whether there will be changes in assistance

June 5, 11:02 AM • 61075 views

NBU has left the discount rate unchanged at 15.5%

Exclusive
June 5, 08:39 AM • 89861 views

Modification of Russian ballistic missiles: how Ukraine can cope with the new challenge

June 5, 08:35 AM • 63514 views

The Ministry of Finance is preparing an alternative scenario if hostilities continue throughout 2026

June 5, 06:46 AM • 49782 views

The environmental situation in Ukraine in 2025: how the war affected the environment

Exclusive
June 4, 05:36 PM • 67793 views

Russia blocks Ukrainian aviation: from disinformation to disruption of supplies - how the aggressor state undermines the strategic industry

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+23°
0m/s
80%
750mm
Popular news

There is a photo of Zelenskyy meeting with Vance in the White House

June 5, 07:47 PM • 20315 views

The enemy has launched an offensive on Malynivka - DeepState

June 5, 08:32 PM • 20549 views

A large-scale alert has been declared in Ukraine due to the threat of combined shelling

June 5, 09:55 PM • 18415 views

Massive Russian attack: explosions heard in Lutsk, and ballistic missiles struck Chernihiv

01:00 AM • 22109 views

16 injured in Kyiv as a result of the night attack by the Russian Federation

02:52 AM • 27948 views
Publications

Instead of lowering prices - growth of manufacturers' profits: three months without marketing in the pharmaceutical market

June 5, 03:55 PM • 55692 views

Sanitary control and epidemiological supervision according to European standards or destruction of the existing system: about reservations to the deputy initiative

June 4, 03:03 PM • 141657 views

Ukraine can strengthen the fight against "gray" electronics through international digital tools

June 4, 12:57 PM • 151138 views

Ukraine is preparing for changes in trade with the European Union: what will happen after June 6
Exclusive

June 4, 06:24 AM • 209600 views

Linguistic manipulations subdue consumers: certificate, guarantee, official status… Have you checked what is behind these words?

June 3, 02:43 PM • 249809 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Friedrich Merz

Rustem Umerov

Xi Jinping

Actual places

Ukraine

White House

United States

Turkey

China

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Return to the Land of Oz: the first trailer for "Wicked: For Good" has been released

June 5, 09:10 AM • 105462 views

In the Netherlands, baboons at a zoo took selfies on a phone that a visitor accidentally dropped into their enclosure.

June 4, 11:54 AM • 70957 views

CD Projekt RED showed the first trailers of the game "The Witcher 4"

June 3, 02:36 PM • 115001 views

Labubu: why toys have become a new trend among children and adults

June 3, 12:52 PM • 339987 views

Cameron will film "The Devils" after "Avatar" - about demons, witches and apocalyptic monsters

June 3, 07:52 AM • 181155 views
Actual

The Guardian

Shahed-136

Facebook

Mikoyan MiG-29

T-72

Russian attack on Kyiv claimed the life of one person, already 20 injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1136 views

Today, one person died as a result of the attack on Kyiv, 20 were injured, 16 of them were hospitalized. Numerous destructions were recorded in various districts of the capital.

Russian attack on Kyiv claimed the life of one person, already 20 injured

As a result of the Russian attack on Kyiv, one person died and another 20 were injured, the mayor of the capital, Vitali Klitschko, said on Friday in Telegram, writes UNN.

One person died in the capital as a result of the enemy's attack. According to the latest data from doctors, 20 people have been injured so far

- Klitschko wrote.

16 of them, according to the mayor, were hospitalized by doctors.

Supplement

According to the KMVA, as a result of a combined attack on the capital, the following was recorded:

  • Solomyanskyi district: Fire in a non-residential area (metal hangar), on an area of about 500 square meters, liquidation is ongoing; fire on the 11th floor of a 16-story residential building, three people were rescued, the fire was extinguished.
    • Darnytskyi district: falling debris of downed aerial targets in at least three locations, two cars were damaged, preliminarily - without fires and casualties, being clarified;
      • Holosiivskyi district: fire at a civil infrastructure facility, fire is being extinguished; damage to an educational institution; parts of downed targets fell near a gas station, according to updated information - a car was damaged; debris fell in a non-residential area, without fire and casualties;
        • Desnyanskyi district: debris of a downed enemy UAV was found in an open area, without damage or casualties;
          • Shevchenkivskyi district: fire in a non-residential area, information is being clarified;
            • Dniprovskyi district: significant damage to a gas station, rescuers are working at the scene.

              In addition, debris was recorded falling in certain locations in the Dniprovskyi and Holosiivskyi districts. There is damage to the subway tracks between Darnytsia and Livoberezhna stations. Without fire and casualties.

              Damage to windows in social facilities and residential buildings near the fires was recorded.

              As a result of the enemy attack of the Russian Federation in Kyiv, the metro tracks were damaged - KCMA06.06.25, 04:13 • 4786 views

              Julia Shramko

              Julia Shramko

              WarKyiv
              Holosiivskyi district
              Vitali Klitschko
              Kyiv
              Brent Oil
              $
              0
              0
              1
              2
              3
              4
              5
              6
              7
              8
              9
              0
              0
              1
              2
              3
              4
              5
              6
              7
              8
              9
              .
              0
              0
              1
              2
              3
              4
              5
              6
              7
              8
              9
              0
              0
              1
              2
              3
              4
              5
              6
              7
              8
              9
              S&P 500
              $
              0
              0
              1
              2
              3
              4
              5
              6
              7
              8
              9
              ,
              0
              0
              1
              2
              3
              4
              5
              6
              7
              8
              9
              0
              0
              1
              2
              3
              4
              5
              6
              7
              8
              9
              0
              0
              1
              2
              3
              4
              5
              6
              7
              8
              9
              Tesla
              $
              0
              0
              1
              2
              3
              4
              5
              6
              7
              8
              9
              0
              0
              1
              2
              3
              4
              5
              6
              7
              8
              9
              0
              0
              1
              2
              3
              4
              5
              6
              7
              8
              9
              .
              0
              0
              1
              2
              3
              4
              5
              6
              7
              8
              9
              0
              0
              1
              2
              3
              4
              5
              6
              7
              8
              9
              Gold
              $
              0
              0
              1
              2
              3
              4
              5
              6
              7
              8
              9
              ,
              0
              0
              1
              2
              3
              4
              5
              6
              7
              8
              9
              0
              0
              1
              2
              3
              4
              5
              6
              7
              8
              9
              0
              0
              1
              2
              3
              4
              5
              6
              7
              8
              9
              Gas TTF
              $
              0
              0
              1
              2
              3
              4
              5
              6
              7
              8
              9
              0
              0
              1
              2
              3
              4
              5
              6
              7
              8
              9
              .
              0
              0
              1
              2
              3
              4
              5
              6
              7
              8
              9
              0
              0
              1
              2
              3
              4
              5
              6
              7
              8
              9