Russian attack on Kyiv claimed the life of one person, already 20 injured

As a result of the Russian attack on Kyiv, one person died and another 20 were injured, the mayor of the capital, Vitali Klitschko, said on Friday in Telegram, writes UNN.

One person died in the capital as a result of the enemy's attack. According to the latest data from doctors, 20 people have been injured so far - Klitschko wrote.

16 of them, according to the mayor, were hospitalized by doctors.

According to the KMVA, as a result of a combined attack on the capital, the following was recorded:

Solomyanskyi district: Fire in a non-residential area (metal hangar), on an area of about 500 square meters, liquidation is ongoing; fire on the 11th floor of a 16-story residential building, three people were rescued, the fire was extinguished.

Darnytskyi district: falling debris of downed aerial targets in at least three locations, two cars were damaged, preliminarily - without fires and casualties, being clarified;

Holosiivskyi district: fire at a civil infrastructure facility, fire is being extinguished; damage to an educational institution; parts of downed targets fell near a gas station, according to updated information - a car was damaged; debris fell in a non-residential area, without fire and casualties;

Desnyanskyi district: debris of a downed enemy UAV was found in an open area, without damage or casualties;

Shevchenkivskyi district: fire in a non-residential area, information is being clarified;

Dniprovskyi district: significant damage to a gas station, rescuers are working at the scene.

In addition, debris was recorded falling in certain locations in the Dniprovskyi and Holosiivskyi districts. There is damage to the subway tracks between Darnytsia and Livoberezhna stations. Without fire and casualties.

Damage to windows in social facilities and residential buildings near the fires was recorded.

