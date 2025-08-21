Air defense is operating in Kyiv amid the threat of enemy drones 21 August 2025
Kyiv • UNN
Air defense is operating in Kyiv amid the threat of enemy drones, the capital's mayor Vitaliy Klitschko reported on social media on Thursday, writes UNN.
Air defense forces are working on enemy UAVs in the Holosiivskyi district of the capital. Stay in shelters!
