Air defense is operating in Kyiv amid the threat of enemy drones 21 August 2025

Exclusive
10:22 AM • 1746 views
The Ministry of Social Policy, Family and Unity will continue working on a platform for Ukrainians abroad
07:38 AM • 14851 views
"Flamingo" with a radius of 3000 km: Zelenskyy spoke about the successes of the Ukrainian missile program
06:16 AM • 26036 views
546 out of 574 Russian drones and 31 out of 40 missiles neutralized over Ukraine, including one out of 4 "Kinzhal" missiles
05:30 AM • 31541 views
US Vice President Vance: Europe will have to bear the "lion's share" of the costs for security guarantees for Ukraine
August 20, 03:55 PM • 58689 views
US imposed sanctions against International Criminal Court judges
Exclusive
August 20, 11:22 AM • 151922 views
Farm Lobbyism Under the Guise of European Integration: The Dietary Supplement Market in Danger
Exclusive
August 20, 09:46 AM • 68390 views
Reorganization of the Ministry of National Unity: The Ministry of Social Policy explained whether this will affect the policy regarding IDPs
Exclusive
August 20, 09:29 AM • 124011 views
Ukraine after the war, is there a chance for recovery?!
August 20, 08:14 AM • 325770 views
Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting: which cities are ready to provide a platform for negotiations
Exclusive
August 20, 06:54 AM • 100284 views
MP Nimchenko robbed in supermarket parking lot
Kremlin rejects bilateral meeting between Putin and Zelensky, proposing "Istanbul format" - ISW August 21, 12:59 AM • 48297 views
Ukraine under massive night attack: explosions in Kyiv, Lviv, and Lutsk August 21, 01:48 AM • 53933 views
Strike on Mukachevo: at least 12 injured, locals asked to stay home August 21, 04:21 AM • 50529 views
Russian missile attack on an enterprise in Zakarpattia: warehouses destroyed - RMA 05:21 AM • 33173 views
Night strike by Russia caused delays of eight trains for over an hour: list 06:48 AM • 17475 views
President's order to reduce drug prices remains unfulfilled – expert 10:15 AM • 7918 views
As early as 2020, MPs warned about a legal conflict that has now deprived bank shareholders of access to justice August 20, 12:11 PM • 71326 views
Farm Lobbyism Under the Guise of European Integration: The Dietary Supplement Market in Danger
Exclusive
August 20, 11:22 AM • 151953 views
Ukraine after the war, is there a chance for recovery?!
Exclusive
August 20, 09:29 AM • 124032 views
Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting: which cities are ready to provide a platform for negotiationsPhotoAugust 20, 08:14 AM • 325805 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Andriy Yermak
Ruslan Kravchenko
Xi Jinping
Ukraine
United States
Crimea
Europe
Volyn Oblast
Halle Berry celebrated her 59th birthday in Bora Bora and shared stunning bikini photos August 20, 12:51 PM • 42383 views
Valentino Appoints Riccardo Bellini as New CEO August 20, 12:45 PM • 38695 views
Star Wars star shared that he considered emigrating due to Trump's re-election August 20, 11:47 AM • 39190 views
"Purple Rain" Star Sues Prince's Heirs Over "Apollonia" Name August 20, 09:18 AM • 67687 views
Eurovision 2026 to take place in Vienna: "Wiener Stadthalle" to once again become the arena for the global show August 20, 08:11 AM • 83629 views
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Cruise missile
Oil
Pistol
Hryvnia

Air defense is operating in Kyiv amid the threat of enemy drones 21 August 2025

Kyiv • UNN

 • 644 views

Air defense is operating in Kyiv amid the threat of enemy drones. Air defense forces are working on enemy UAVs in the Holosiivskyi district of the capital.

Air defense is operating in Kyiv amid the threat of enemy drones

Air defense is operating in Kyiv amid the threat of enemy drones, the capital's mayor Vitaliy Klitschko reported on social media on Thursday, writes UNN.

Air defense forces are working on enemy UAVs in the Holosiivskyi district of the capital. Stay in shelters!

- wrote the mayor.

Dozens of Shaheds intercepted, no hits or casualties in Kyiv region - OBA 21.08.25, 09:49 • 4118 views

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine Kyiv
Anti-aircraft warfare
Holosiivskyi district
Vitali Klitschko
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Kyiv
Kharkiv