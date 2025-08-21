$41.360.10
546 out of 574 Russian drones and 31 out of 40 missiles neutralized over Ukraine, including one out of 4 "Kinzhal" missiles
05:30 AM • 8212 views
US Vice President Vance: Europe will have to bear the "lion's share" of the costs for security guarantees for Ukraine
August 20, 03:55 PM • 38949 views
US imposed sanctions against International Criminal Court judges
Exclusive
August 20, 11:22 AM • 114005 views
Farm Lobbyism Under the Guise of European Integration: The Dietary Supplement Market in Danger
Exclusive
August 20, 09:46 AM • 57157 views
Reorganization of the Ministry of National Unity: The Ministry of Social Policy explained whether this will affect the policy regarding IDPs
Exclusive
August 20, 09:29 AM • 97876 views
Ukraine after the war, is there a chance for recovery?!
August 20, 08:14 AM • 265549 views
Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting: which cities are ready to provide a platform for negotiations
Exclusive
August 20, 06:54 AM • 84854 views
MP Nimchenko robbed in supermarket parking lot
August 20, 06:49 AM • 78335 views
Trump's special envoy Witkoff: security guarantees will be the starting point for Ukrainians in any peace agreement
August 19, 09:51 PM • 71047 views
About 10 European countries have agreed to send their troops to Ukraine
Publications
Exclusives
Dozens of Shaheds intercepted, no hits or casualties in Kyiv region - OBA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 120 views

In the Kyiv region, the air raid alert lasted over 7 hours, air defense forces intercepted almost five dozen enemy drones. There are no casualties or hits on infrastructure.

Dozens of Shaheds intercepted, no hits or casualties in Kyiv region - OBA

In the Kyiv region, the air raid alert lasted for more than 7 hours. During this time, the aggressor deliberately struck with attack drones and various types of missiles on the territory of a number of regions of Ukraine, once again trying to attack peaceful settlements.

UNN reports with reference to the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration Mykola Kalashnyk.

Details

More than 7 hours of air raid alert in Kyiv region. Air defense forces were working in the region. Enemy targets were shot down.

There are no casualties among the population. No hits on critical or residential infrastructure facilities were allowed.

- Kalashnyk informs.

He added that almost fifty enemy drones were intercepted tonight.

Recall

Volyn region and Lutsk survived a night attack of 12 enemy UAVs and missiles. There are no dead or injured, minor damage to buildings was recorded.

As a result of morning missile strikes on Zaporizhzhia, industrial infrastructure was damaged, as well as 8 multi-story buildings and 2 private houses.

As a result of the night attack by the Russian Federation on Lviv, one person died. The number of injured increased to three, one of them is a 38-year-old woman in moderate condition.

Russia attacked Zakarpattia with cruise missiles, destroying warehouse premises in Mukachevo district. 12 people were injured, Myroslav Biletskyi, head of Zakarpattia OVA, reported on Thursday.

On the night of July 31, Russian occupiers carried out a massive attack on the Kyiv region – missiles and UAVs were used.

Ukraine under massive night attack: explosions in Kyiv, Lviv, and Lutsk21.08.25, 04:48 • 32170 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

War in UkraineKyiv region
Cruise missile
Kyiv Oblast
Volyn Oblast
Zakarpattia Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Mukachevo
Lutsk
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Zaporizhzhia
Lviv