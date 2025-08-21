Dozens of Shaheds intercepted, no hits or casualties in Kyiv region - OBA

In the Kyiv region, the air raid alert lasted for more than 7 hours. During this time, the aggressor deliberately struck with attack drones and various types of missiles on the territory of a number of regions of Ukraine, once again trying to attack peaceful settlements.

UNN reports with reference to the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration Mykola Kalashnyk.

Details

More than 7 hours of air raid alert in Kyiv region. Air defense forces were working in the region. Enemy targets were shot down.

There are no casualties among the population. No hits on critical or residential infrastructure facilities were allowed. - Kalashnyk informs.

He added that almost fifty enemy drones were intercepted tonight.

Recall

Volyn region and Lutsk survived a night attack of 12 enemy UAVs and missiles. There are no dead or injured, minor damage to buildings was recorded.

As a result of morning missile strikes on Zaporizhzhia, industrial infrastructure was damaged, as well as 8 multi-story buildings and 2 private houses.

As a result of the night attack by the Russian Federation on Lviv, one person died. The number of injured increased to three, one of them is a 38-year-old woman in moderate condition.

Russia attacked Zakarpattia with cruise missiles, destroying warehouse premises in Mukachevo district. 12 people were injured, Myroslav Biletskyi, head of Zakarpattia OVA, reported on Thursday.

On the night of July 31, Russian occupiers carried out a massive attack on the Kyiv region – missiles and UAVs were used.

