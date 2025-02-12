Attack on the capital: shrapnel hits and fires in the outer districts are reported
Kyiv • UNN
In the Holosiivskyi and Podilskyi districts of Kyiv, debris and fire were reported. Emergency services arrived at the scene, and information about the victims is being clarified.
As a result of a hostile attack by the Russian Federation , shrapnel and fires were recorded in two districts of Kyiv. This is reported by KCMA, UNN writes.
As a result of the enemy attack, shrapnel hit and fires were recorded in Holosiivskyi and Podilskyi districts,
Information about the victims is being established, and services are on their way.
Please stay in safe places until curfew.