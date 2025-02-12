Attack on the capital: shrapnel hits and fires in the outer districts are reported

As a result of a hostile attack by the Russian Federation , shrapnel and fires were recorded in two districts of Kyiv. This is reported by KCMA, UNN writes.

As a result of the enemy attack, shrapnel hit and fires were recorded in Holosiivskyi and Podilskyi districts, the statement said.

Information about the victims is being established, and services are on their way.

Please stay in safe places until curfew.