The court granted the Prosecutor General's motion to question the forensic medical expert in the funicular murder case

The court in the case of former State Protection Department employee Artem Kosov, who is accused of the intentional murder of a 16-year-old boy at the capital's funicular station, decided to grant the request of Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko to interrogate a forensic medical expert to clarify the expert's conclusions. This was reported by a correspondent of UNN.

Details

"The court has the right to summon a forensic medical expert for questioning to clarify the expert's conclusions," Kravchenko said, addressing the court with a request to interrogate the expert.

The court granted the Prosecutor General's request. The expert's interrogation is currently underway.



Earlier, UNN reported that today, August 20, a court hearing is taking place in Kyiv regarding former UDO employee Artem Kosov. The prosecution is personally represented by Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko.

Oleksandr Panchenko, the lawyer for the victims' family, told UNN that the case of the teenager's murder on the funicular is at the stage of familiarization with the materials. Court hearings were repeatedly disrupted by Kosov's lawyer.

"I believe that this was a professional procedural diversion on the part of the defense," he said.

As a result, the court appointed Kosov a free lawyer.

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko reported that the prosecutor's office would appeal to the disciplinary commission due to the abuse of the right to defense by the lawyer in the funicular murder case.

"Some participants in the judicial process forget about the value of human life": Prosecutor General explained the decision to represent the prosecution in the case of murder on the funicular

Addition

On April 8, 2024, Artem Kosov was notified of suspicion of intentional murder of a teenager. As established by the investigation, the incident occurred at the upper funicular station, which leads to the building of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and St. Michael's Golden-Domed Monastery. Kosov, being intoxicated, began to harass a group of teenagers, among whom was Maksym Materukhin. Kosov pushed the 16-year-old boy, who died from the impact of the fall.

The investigation in the proceedings was conducted by the State Bureau of Investigation, as at the time of the crime, the suspect was serving in the UDO.

On April 9, 2024, the Pechersk District Court of Kyiv remanded the law enforcement officer in custody for 60 days, without the right to bail. After that, the preventive measure was extended several times, and currently the accused is in the pre-trial detention center.

On May 5, 2024, SBI employees completed the pre-trial investigation, after which the case materials were handed over to the defense for review.

On May 29, the indictment against former State Protection Department employee Kosov was sent to the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of the capital. During the investigation, SBI investigators established that the murder of the minor was committed out of hooligan motives, for which he faces life imprisonment.

The Kyiv court extended the preventive measure for Artem Kosov until October 11 without the right to bail.