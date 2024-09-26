Air Force attack on Kyiv: a residential building, 20 cars and the territory of a kindergarten were damaged

In the Pechersk district of Kyiv, as a result of the attack, a fire broke out on the first floor of a residential building, a gas pipe was depressurized, and about 20 cars were damaged. This was reported by the head of the KMVA, Serhiy Popko, UNN reports.

Details

According to preliminary data, a fire broke out on the first floor of a five-story residential building in Kyiv's Pechersk district as a result of an air attack by enemy UAVs. Emergency services are on their way to the scene.

In addition, as a result of this aggression, a gas pipe was also depressurized. The Kyivgaz service was immediately sent to the scene. The situation is being investigated on the spot.

In addition, about 20 cars were damaged in the capital, and debris fell on the territory of a kindergarten. Emergency services are already working at the scene of the accident, information on possible victims is being clarified.

Air defense in Kyiv is operating due to the threat of enemy drones