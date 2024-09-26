Air Force attack on Kyiv: a residential building, 20 cars and the territory of a kindergarten were damaged

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Air Force attack on Kyiv: a residential building, 20 cars and the territory of a kindergarten were damaged

In the Pechersk district of Kyiv, a fire broke out on the first floor of a residential building as a result of an unmanned aerial vehicle attack. It also happened depressurization of a gas pipe, about 20 cars were damaged, and debris fell on the territory of a kindergarten.

In the Pechersk district of Kyiv, as a result of the attack, a fire broke out on the first floor of a residential building, a gas pipe was depressurized, and about 20 cars were damaged. This was reported by the head of the KMVA, Serhiy Popko, UNN reports.

Details

According to preliminary data, a fire broke out on the first floor of a five-story residential building in Kyiv's Pechersk district as a result of an air attack by enemy UAVs. Emergency services are on their way to the scene.

In addition, as a result of this aggression, a gas pipe was also depressurized. The Kyivgaz service was immediately sent to the scene. The situation is being investigated on the spot.

In addition, about 20 cars were damaged in the capital, and debris fell on the territory of a kindergarten. Emergency services are already working at the scene of the accident, information on possible victims is being clarified.

Julia Kotwicka

WarKyiv
pecherskyi-raionPechersk district
serhii-popkoSergiy Popko
kyivKyiv

