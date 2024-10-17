Pre-trial restraint in the form of detention was imposed on Cherkasy prosecutor suspected of pedophilia

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
April 3, 07:36 PM • 34797 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 139545 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 189325 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 118047 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 352598 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 177437 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 147551 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196778 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 125810 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108473 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Pre-trial restraint in the form of detention was imposed on Cherkasy prosecutor suspected of pedophilia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 17113 views

A prosecutor from Cherkasy suspected of pedophilia was taken into custody for 60 days. The Pechersk Court of Kyiv chose a no-alternative measure of restraint at the request of the prosecutor.

Pre-trial restraint in the form of detention was imposed on Cherkasy prosecutor suspected of pedophilia

On October 17, the Pechersk District Court of Kyiv imposed a pre-trial restraint on a prosecutor from Cherkasy who was suspected of pedophilia - he will be held in custody. This was reported by the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office in a comment to Suspilne, UNN reported. 

On October 17, prosecutors of the General Inspectorate served the detainee a notice of suspicion of committing criminal offenses under

  • ч. 2 of Art. 155 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - sexual acts with a person under the age of sixteen committed by close relatives or family members, a person entrusted with the responsibility for the upbringing of the victim or care of the victim, or if they are combined with the provision of monetary or other reward to the victim or a third party or with the promise of such reward, or if they caused infertility or other serious consequences;
  • ч. 1 of Art. 156 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - corruption of minors;

ч. 3 of Art. 156-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine -  solicitation of a child for sexual purposes, offer of a meeting made repeatedly by an adult. 

On the same day, a motion was filed with the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv to impose on the suspect a pre-trial restraint in the form of detention without a pre-trial detention alternative.

"The investigating judge of the Pechersk District Court of Kyiv fully granted the prosecutor's request and chose a non-alternative measure of restraint in the form of detention for 60 days," the press service said.

The law enforcement agencies also announced the name of the suspect, Serhiy Harmash.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Crimes and emergencies
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Pechersk district
Cherkassy
Kyiv
