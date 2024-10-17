Pre-trial restraint in the form of detention was imposed on Cherkasy prosecutor suspected of pedophilia
Kyiv • UNN
A prosecutor from Cherkasy suspected of pedophilia was taken into custody for 60 days. The Pechersk Court of Kyiv chose a no-alternative measure of restraint at the request of the prosecutor.
On October 17, the Pechersk District Court of Kyiv imposed a pre-trial restraint on a prosecutor from Cherkasy who was suspected of pedophilia - he will be held in custody. This was reported by the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office in a comment to Suspilne, UNN reported.
On October 17, prosecutors of the General Inspectorate served the detainee a notice of suspicion of committing criminal offenses under
- ч. 2 of Art. 155 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - sexual acts with a person under the age of sixteen committed by close relatives or family members, a person entrusted with the responsibility for the upbringing of the victim or care of the victim, or if they are combined with the provision of monetary or other reward to the victim or a third party or with the promise of such reward, or if they caused infertility or other serious consequences;
- ч. 1 of Art. 156 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - corruption of minors;
ч. 3 of Art. 156-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - solicitation of a child for sexual purposes, offer of a meeting made repeatedly by an adult.
On the same day, a motion was filed with the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv to impose on the suspect a pre-trial restraint in the form of detention without a pre-trial detention alternative.
"The investigating judge of the Pechersk District Court of Kyiv fully granted the prosecutor's request and chose a non-alternative measure of restraint in the form of detention for 60 days," the press service said.
The law enforcement agencies also announced the name of the suspect, Serhiy Harmash.