On Wednesday, traffic will be partially restricted on Naberezhne Highway in the capital

12:26 PM • 21422 views
Trump: several European countries will send troops to Ukraine, but the US will not
Exclusive
12:13 PM • 37701 views
Putin has been challenged, the situation now depends on him: political scientist on the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump
Exclusive
12:09 PM • 36522 views
Defence City: Verkhovna Rada prepares for decisive vote
Exclusive
11:23 AM • 37080 views
Pharmaceutical lobbying under cover: how the new drug bill could hit patients
August 19, 10:33 AM • 27889 views
Not an occupation of territories? Lavrov again made a false statement regarding the reasons for the attack on Ukraine
Exclusive
August 19, 09:27 AM • 23685 views
Lisovyi on the "Defense of Ukraine" program for schoolchildren: wider involvement of veterans is planned
August 19, 07:29 AM • 91840 views
Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting possible in Hungary - Reuters
August 19, 05:19 AM • 70997 views
NATO Secretary General stated that 30 countries are working on security guarantees for Ukraine
August 18, 07:57 PM • 84996 views
Zelenskyy on negotiations with Trump: showed details on the map, I consider the meeting constructive and concrete
August 18, 06:34 PM • 103146 views
Trump considers deploying US troops to Ukraine: what he said
Poland scrambled aircraft overnight due to Russian strikes on UkraineAugust 19, 07:45 AM • 23192 views
Why the second meeting between Trump and Zelenskyy went smoothly: the secret lies in "sensitive topics" - The TimesAugust 19, 08:24 AM • 5752 views
"No more connection": Ukrainian Defense Forces destroyed Russian fuel train in ZaporizhzhiaPhotoAugust 19, 08:51 AM • 8640 views
Ukrainian woman from Lviv became a wine princess in GermanyAugust 19, 10:46 AM • 22485 views
Sweet Beekeeper's Day: top honey recipesPhotoAugust 19, 11:20 AM • 28518 views
UNN Lite
92-year-old "Dynasty" star Joan Collins showed herself in a swimsuit and intrigued with new plansPhoto05:03 PM • 1384 views
Ukrainian woman from Lviv became a wine princess in GermanyAugust 19, 10:46 AM • 22679 views
Zelenskyy gifted Trump a golf clubAugust 19, 05:54 AM • 103725 views
At the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump, the topic of the "suit" was raisedVideoAugust 18, 05:45 PM • 57400 views
Charles III modernized Sandringham: solar energy powers the entire estate and part of the national gridAugust 17, 11:21 AM • 114017 views
On Wednesday, traffic will be partially restricted on Naberezhne Highway in the capital

Kyiv • UNN

 • 160 views

In Kyiv, traffic will be partially restricted on Naberezhne Highway on August 20. The restrictions will be in effect from 10:00 to 16:00 on the section from Metro Bridge to Poshtova Square.

On Wednesday, traffic will be partially restricted on Naberezhne Highway in the capital

Tomorrow, August 20, traffic will be partially restricted on Naberezhne Highway in Kyiv, in the direction from Metro Bridge to Poshtova Square. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Official Portal of Kyiv.

Details

"On August 20, from 10:00 to 16:00, traffic will be partially restricted on Naberezhne Highway, in the direction from Metro Bridge to Poshtova Square. Road workers of KP SHEU Pechersk district will repair a storm drain near the pedestrian bridge," the report says.

Utility workers ask to take into account the restrictions when planning the route.

Recall

The municipal corporation "Kyivavtodor" announced a tender for the major overhaul of Kharkivske Highway in the Dniprovskyi and Darnytskyi districts of the capital.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

