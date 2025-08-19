On Wednesday, traffic will be partially restricted on Naberezhne Highway in the capital

Tomorrow, August 20, traffic will be partially restricted on Naberezhne Highway in Kyiv, in the direction from Metro Bridge to Poshtova Square. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Official Portal of Kyiv.

Details

"On August 20, from 10:00 to 16:00, traffic will be partially restricted on Naberezhne Highway, in the direction from Metro Bridge to Poshtova Square. Road workers of KP SHEU Pechersk district will repair a storm drain near the pedestrian bridge," the report says.

Utility workers ask to take into account the restrictions when planning the route.

Recall

The municipal corporation "Kyivavtodor" announced a tender for the major overhaul of Kharkivske Highway in the Dniprovskyi and Darnytskyi districts of the capital.