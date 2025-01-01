A woman's body was found in a destroyed house in Pechersk after a drone attack

In a residential building in the Pechersk district of Kyiv, damaged as a result of an attack by enemy drones, the body of a deceased woman was found. This was reported on Wednesday by the KCMA, reports UNN.

The rescue operation is ongoing.

Earlier it was reported that as a result of the attack of Russian troops on Kyiv, six people were affected, two were hospitalized, four received assistance on the spot, including a pregnant woman.

