Pre-trial restraint for a serviceman who publicly declared himself a JFO: court denies defense's request to challenge judge
Kyiv • UNN
A judge of Kyiv's Pechersk Court rejected a motion to disqualify the judge in the case of soldier Serhiy Gnezdilov. Gnezdilov, who publicly announced that he was leaving his unit, was suspected of desertion.
A judge of the Pechersk District Court of Kyiv refused the defense to recuse investigating judge Yevhen Khaynatsky from considering a motion to impose a preventive measure on a soldier of the 56th separate motorized infantry brigade, Serhiy Hnezdilov, who publicly announced that he was leaving the military unit, UNN reports.
Thus, the judge refused the lawyer's request to recuse investigating judge Khaynatsky from considering the motion to impose a preventive measure on Serhiy Gnezdilov.
Add
Lawyer Oleksandr Shadrin filed a motion to recuse Judge Khaynatskiy from considering the motion to impose a preventive measure on Gnezdilov.
Addendum
Serhiy Gnezdilov, a soldier of the 56th Separate Mechanized Brigade, who publicly announced that he was leaving the military unit, was notified of suspicion of desertion.
On the eve of , SBI officers detained a serviceman of the 56th separate motorized infantry brigade who had left the military unit without permission and reported it via social media.
He faces punishment in the form of imprisonment for up to 12 years.