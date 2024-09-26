ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 74887 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 104450 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 168525 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 138680 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 143599 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139223 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 182847 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112097 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 173329 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104761 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

In the capital, air defense destroyed about 10 enemy drones during a night attack

In the capital, air defense destroyed about 10 enemy drones during a night attack

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21310 views

On the night of September 26, Kyiv was attacked by drones, possibly of the Shahed type. Air defense forces neutralized about 10 drones, but a gas pipe and cars were damaged in the Pechersk district, and one child was injured.

In the capital, air defense forces destroyed about ten drones. This was reported by the head of the KCMA Serhiy Popko, UNN reports.

Details

On the night of September 26, Kyiv was again attacked by terrorists. According to local authorities, the aggressor attempted to conduct an air strike against civilians using drones, probably of the "Shahed" type.

The air defense forces detected more than a dozen enemy drones, resulting in combat operations in the capital's airspace lasting about 5 hours. Thanks to the efforts of air defense, about ten enemy attack UAVs were neutralized.

Image

Recall

Unfortunately, during the attack in the Pechersk district, a gas pipe in a residential building was depressurized. In addition, about 20 cars were damaged and debris fell on the territory of a kindergarten. According to the latest reports, one child was injured and hospitalized with cut wounds.

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

