In the capital, air defense destroyed about 10 enemy drones during a night attack

In the capital, air defense forces destroyed about ten drones. This was reported by the head of the KCMA Serhiy Popko, UNN reports.

Details

On the night of September 26, Kyiv was again attacked by terrorists. According to local authorities, the aggressor attempted to conduct an air strike against civilians using drones, probably of the "Shahed" type.

The air defense forces detected more than a dozen enemy drones, resulting in combat operations in the capital's airspace lasting about 5 hours. Thanks to the efforts of air defense, about ten enemy attack UAVs were neutralized.

Recall

Unfortunately, during the attack in the Pechersk district, a gas pipe in a residential building was depressurized. In addition, about 20 cars were damaged and debris fell on the territory of a kindergarten. According to the latest reports, one child was injured and hospitalized with cut wounds.

