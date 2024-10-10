Court chooses a pre-trial restraint for Khmelnytsky City Council deputy, whose 1.5 million dollars were found on her person

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 18459 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 91289 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 159600 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 133862 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 140801 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 137942 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 178545 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111949 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 169819 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104682 views

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 138502 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 138098 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 79520 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 106259 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 108436 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 159600 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 178545 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 169819 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 197271 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 186331 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 138091 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 138495 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 145243 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 136735 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 153734 views
Court chooses a pre-trial restraint for Khmelnytsky City Council deputy, whose 1.5 million dollars were found on her person

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 12985 views

Kyiv's Pechersk Court is considering a motion for a preventive measure against MP Svitlana Baranska. She is suspected of illicit enrichment of $1.5 million, which was not declared.

The Pechersk District Court of Kyiv has begun a hearing to consider a motion to impose a preventive measure on Svitlana Baranska, a deputy of the Khmelnytsky City Council, who is suspected of illicit enrichment of $1.5 million. This was reported by UNN with reference to Suspilne

Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv imposes a pre-trial restraint on Svitlana Baranska, a deputy of Khmelnytskyi City Council , who is suspected of illegal enrichment

- the statement said.

Addendum

The State Bureau of Investigation found that a member of the Khmelnytsky City Council had over $1.5 million in undeclared assets. On October 10, the Khmelnytsky City Council deputy was served with a notice of suspicion. 

The SBI reported that the prosecution would insist on a measure of restraint in the form of detention. 

The head of Khmelnytsky MSEC was placed in custody with an alternative bail of UAH 500 million

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Crimes and emergencies
derzhavne-biuro-rozsliduvan-ukrainaState Bureau of Investigation of Ukraine
pecherskyi-raionPechersk district
khmelnytskyi-ukrainaKhmelnytsky
kyivKyiv

