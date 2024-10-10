Court chooses a pre-trial restraint for Khmelnytsky City Council deputy, whose 1.5 million dollars were found on her person

The Pechersk District Court of Kyiv has begun a hearing to consider a motion to impose a preventive measure on Svitlana Baranska, a deputy of the Khmelnytsky City Council, who is suspected of illicit enrichment of $1.5 million. This was reported by UNN with reference to Suspilne.

Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv imposes a pre-trial restraint on Svitlana Baranska, a deputy of Khmelnytskyi City Council , who is suspected of illegal enrichment - the statement said.

The State Bureau of Investigation found that a member of the Khmelnytsky City Council had over $1.5 million in undeclared assets. On October 10, the Khmelnytsky City Council deputy was served with a notice of suspicion.

The SBI reported that the prosecution would insist on a measure of restraint in the form of detention.

