"Will additionally confirm all evidence": Kravchenko on the court's decision to conduct an additional examination in the case of the teenager's murder on the funicular

$41.380.02
48.170.16
ukenru
Exclusive
10:22 AM • 4764 views
The Ministry of Social Policy, Family and Unity will continue working on a platform for Ukrainians abroad
07:38 AM • 21710 views
"Flamingo" with a radius of 3000 km: Zelenskyy spoke about the successes of the Ukrainian missile program
06:16 AM • 32109 views
546 out of 574 Russian drones and 31 out of 40 missiles neutralized over Ukraine, including one out of 4 "Kinzhal" missiles
August 21, 05:30 AM • 36031 views
US Vice President Vance: Europe will have to bear the "lion's share" of the costs for security guarantees for Ukraine
August 20, 03:55 PM • 61883 views
US imposed sanctions against International Criminal Court judges
Exclusive
August 20, 11:22 AM • 159028 views
Farm Lobbyism Under the Guise of European Integration: The Dietary Supplement Market in Danger
Exclusive
August 20, 09:46 AM • 69492 views
Reorganization of the Ministry of National Unity: The Ministry of Social Policy explained whether this will affect the policy regarding IDPs
Exclusive
August 20, 09:29 AM • 129842 views
Ukraine after the war, is there a chance for recovery?!
August 20, 08:14 AM • 338296 views
Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting: which cities are ready to provide a platform for negotiationsPhoto
Exclusive
August 20, 06:54 AM • 103967 views
MP Nimchenko robbed in supermarket parking lot
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+27°
3.8m/s
39%
746mm
Popular news
Strike on Mukachevo: at least 12 injured, locals asked to stay homeAugust 21, 04:21 AM • 56966 views
Russian strike on Lviv: one dead and two injured reported - RMAAugust 21, 05:08 AM • 7472 views
Russian missile attack on an enterprise in Zakarpattia: warehouses destroyed - RMAAugust 21, 05:21 AM • 39472 views
Night strike by Russia caused delays of eight trains for over an hour: list06:48 AM • 23573 views
President's order to reduce drug prices remains unfulfilled – expert10:15 AM • 15756 views
Publications
President's order to reduce drug prices remains unfulfilled – expert10:15 AM • 16017 views
As early as 2020, MPs warned about a legal conflict that has now deprived bank shareholders of access to justiceAugust 20, 12:11 PM • 77298 views
Farm Lobbyism Under the Guise of European Integration: The Dietary Supplement Market in Danger
Exclusive
August 20, 11:22 AM • 159071 views
Ukraine after the war, is there a chance for recovery?!
Exclusive
August 20, 09:29 AM • 129871 views
Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting: which cities are ready to provide a platform for negotiationsPhotoAugust 20, 08:14 AM • 338367 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Andriy Yermak
Friedrich Merz
Ruslan Kravchenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Europe
Crimea
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Halle Berry celebrated her 59th birthday in Bora Bora and shared stunning bikini photos PhotoAugust 20, 12:51 PM • 45433 views
Valentino Appoints Riccardo Bellini as New CEOAugust 20, 12:45 PM • 41542 views
Star Wars star shared that he considered emigrating due to Trump's re-electionAugust 20, 11:47 AM • 41842 views
"Purple Rain" Star Sues Prince's Heirs Over "Apollonia" NameAugust 20, 09:18 AM • 70170 views
Eurovision 2026 to take place in Vienna: "Wiener Stadthalle" to once again become the arena for the global showAugust 20, 08:11 AM • 85978 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Cruise missile
Oil
Pistol
Hryvnia

"Will additionally confirm all evidence": Kravchenko on the court's decision to conduct an additional examination in the case of the teenager's murder on the funicular

Kyiv • UNN

 • 356 views

Prosecutor General Kravchenko stated that an additional examination in the case of the murder of a 16-year-old boy on the funicular will confirm the guilt of Artem Kosov. The accused, according to Kravchenko, is deceiving the court by changing his testimony regarding the incident.

"Will additionally confirm all evidence": Kravchenko on the court's decision to conduct an additional examination in the case of the teenager's murder on the funicular

The conducting of an additional comprehensive examination in the case of the murder of a 16-year-old boy at the capital's funicular station will additionally confirm all evidence of guilt of the former employee of the State Protection Department, Artem Kosov. This was stated after the court session by Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko, who personally joined the group of prosecutors supporting the prosecution, as reported by UNN.

Today we had an important stage of the accused's interrogation. Also, the prosecution requested an additional comprehensive examination, which became necessary after the interrogation of the forensic expert and generally for a complete picture, to establish specific facts that were voiced in the examination of evidence. Therefore, this examination is very important for the prosecution, it will additionally confirm all the evidence we have collected

- stated the Prosecutor General.

Kravchenko also indicated that the court today decided to instruct the SBI to conduct another investigative experiment with the accused. However, he emphasized that the prosecution objected to this. "In our opinion, there is no expediency (in conducting the experiment - ed.), because this investigative experiment has already been conducted," said the Prosecutor General.

According to Kravchenko, today's interrogation of the accused showed that Kosov is deceiving the court – as he did during the pre-trial investigation. "He spoke other fabrications of his own regarding the facts that had already been established," Kravchenko emphasized.

The Prosecutor General said that the day before, the court examined materials from the body camera when Kosov was detained by police officers. The accused informed the police officers that he decided to perform a hip throw. Today, however, he says he accidentally fell with the murdered boy.

We have established and there is evidence that he precisely performed a throw, a professional throw (hip throw - ed.) and threw the child into the glass at the funicular station

- Kravchenko stated.

Earlier, UNN reported that during a court session in the case of the murder of a 16-year-old teenager on the funicular, the prosecution, led by Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko, requested an additional examination. The court granted the request.

Let's add

Today, August 21, the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv interrogated former UDO employee Artem Kosov, accused of the intentional murder of a 16-year-old boy.

During the court session, Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko asked the defendant if he pleaded guilty. Kosov denied his guilt.

Kravchenko also asked Kosov if he had consumed alcoholic beverages on the day of the tragedy. The accused said that he had been drinking that day. In addition, he said that exactly seven days before the incident, he had used cannabis.

Addition

On April 8, 2024, Artem Kosov was notified of suspicion of intentional murder of a teenager. As established by the investigation, the incident occurred at the upper funicular station, which leads to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs building and St. Michael's Golden-Domed Monastery. Kosov, being intoxicated, began to harass a group of teenagers, among whom was Maksym Materukhin. Kosov pushed the 16-year-old boy, who died from the impact of the fall. The investigation in the proceedings was conducted by the State Bureau of Investigation, as at the time of the crime, the suspect was serving in the UDO.

On April 9, 2024, the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv remanded the law enforcement officer in custody for 60 days, without the right to bail. After that, the pre-trial detention measure was extended several times, and currently the accused is in the pre-trial detention center.

On May 5, 2024, SBI employees completed the pre-trial investigation, after which the case materials were handed over to the defense for review.

On May 29, the indictment against the former employee of the State Protection Department, Kosov, was transferred to the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of the capital. During the investigation, SBI investigators established that the murder of the minor was committed out of hooligan motives, for which he faces life imprisonment.

On August 14, the Shevchenkivskyi Court of Kyiv appointed a free lawyer for Artem Kosov. The Kyiv court also extended the pre-trial detention measure for Artem Kosov until October 11 without the right to bail.

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko, during the court on August 20, analyzed the actions of the accused based on the video reviewed in court, noting that Kosov's behavior was cynical and demonstrated disregard for human life.

Also, Ruslan Kravchenko reported that according to witness testimonies, the accused reached for the place where he had a pistol and thus threatened those around him.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Pistol
Child
National Police of Ukraine
Ruslan Kravchenko
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine
Pechersk district
Kyiv