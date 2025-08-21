"Will additionally confirm all evidence": Kravchenko on the court's decision to conduct an additional examination in the case of the teenager's murder on the funicular

The conducting of an additional comprehensive examination in the case of the murder of a 16-year-old boy at the capital's funicular station will additionally confirm all evidence of guilt of the former employee of the State Protection Department, Artem Kosov. This was stated after the court session by Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko, who personally joined the group of prosecutors supporting the prosecution, as reported by UNN.

Today we had an important stage of the accused's interrogation. Also, the prosecution requested an additional comprehensive examination, which became necessary after the interrogation of the forensic expert and generally for a complete picture, to establish specific facts that were voiced in the examination of evidence. Therefore, this examination is very important for the prosecution, it will additionally confirm all the evidence we have collected - stated the Prosecutor General.

Kravchenko also indicated that the court today decided to instruct the SBI to conduct another investigative experiment with the accused. However, he emphasized that the prosecution objected to this. "In our opinion, there is no expediency (in conducting the experiment - ed.), because this investigative experiment has already been conducted," said the Prosecutor General.

According to Kravchenko, today's interrogation of the accused showed that Kosov is deceiving the court – as he did during the pre-trial investigation. "He spoke other fabrications of his own regarding the facts that had already been established," Kravchenko emphasized.

The Prosecutor General said that the day before, the court examined materials from the body camera when Kosov was detained by police officers. The accused informed the police officers that he decided to perform a hip throw. Today, however, he says he accidentally fell with the murdered boy.

We have established and there is evidence that he precisely performed a throw, a professional throw (hip throw - ed.) and threw the child into the glass at the funicular station - Kravchenko stated.

Earlier, UNN reported that during a court session in the case of the murder of a 16-year-old teenager on the funicular, the prosecution, led by Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko, requested an additional examination. The court granted the request.

Let's add

Today, August 21, the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv interrogated former UDO employee Artem Kosov, accused of the intentional murder of a 16-year-old boy.

During the court session, Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko asked the defendant if he pleaded guilty. Kosov denied his guilt.

Kravchenko also asked Kosov if he had consumed alcoholic beverages on the day of the tragedy. The accused said that he had been drinking that day. In addition, he said that exactly seven days before the incident, he had used cannabis.

Addition

On April 8, 2024, Artem Kosov was notified of suspicion of intentional murder of a teenager. As established by the investigation, the incident occurred at the upper funicular station, which leads to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs building and St. Michael's Golden-Domed Monastery. Kosov, being intoxicated, began to harass a group of teenagers, among whom was Maksym Materukhin. Kosov pushed the 16-year-old boy, who died from the impact of the fall. The investigation in the proceedings was conducted by the State Bureau of Investigation, as at the time of the crime, the suspect was serving in the UDO.

On April 9, 2024, the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv remanded the law enforcement officer in custody for 60 days, without the right to bail. After that, the pre-trial detention measure was extended several times, and currently the accused is in the pre-trial detention center.

On May 5, 2024, SBI employees completed the pre-trial investigation, after which the case materials were handed over to the defense for review.

On May 29, the indictment against the former employee of the State Protection Department, Kosov, was transferred to the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of the capital. During the investigation, SBI investigators established that the murder of the minor was committed out of hooligan motives, for which he faces life imprisonment.

On August 14, the Shevchenkivskyi Court of Kyiv appointed a free lawyer for Artem Kosov. The Kyiv court also extended the pre-trial detention measure for Artem Kosov until October 11 without the right to bail.

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko, during the court on August 20, analyzed the actions of the accused based on the video reviewed in court, noting that Kosov's behavior was cynical and demonstrated disregard for human life.

Also, Ruslan Kravchenko reported that according to witness testimonies, the accused reached for the place where he had a pistol and thus threatened those around him.