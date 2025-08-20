The hearing on the murder of a teenager on the funicular in Kyiv has begun: Prosecutor General Kravchenko presents the indictment

In Kyiv, the trial of Artem Kosov, a former employee of the State Protection Department, accused of the intentional murder of a 16-year-old boy at the capital's funicular station, has begun. The prosecution in court is personally represented by Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko, UNN reports.

In the Shevchenkivskyi Court of Kyiv, the trial in the high-profile case of a former UDO employee, accused of murdering 16-year-old Maksym Materukhin at the Kyiv funicular station on April 7, 2024, has begun.

The prosecution leadership pays special attention to the case - the prosecution in court is personally represented by the Prosecutor General of Ukraine Ruslan Kravchenko.

Oleksandr Panchenko, the lawyer for the victims' family, told UNN that the case of the teenager's murder on the funicular was at the stage of familiarization with the materials. The court hearings were repeatedly disrupted by Kosov's lawyer.

"I believe that this was a professional procedural diversion on the part of the defense," he said.

As a result, the court appointed Kosov a free lawyer.

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko reported that the prosecutor's office would appeal to the disciplinary commission due to the abuse of the right to defense by the lawyer in the funicular murder case.

"Some participants in the judicial process forget about the value of human life": Prosecutor General explained the decision to represent the prosecution in the case of murder on the funicular

Addition

On April 8, 2024, Artem Kosov was notified of suspicion of intentional murder of a teenager. As established by the investigation, the incident occurred at the upper funicular station, which leads to the building of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and St. Michael's Golden-Domed Monastery. Kosov, being intoxicated, began to harass a group of teenagers, among whom was Maksym Materukhin. Kosov pushed the 16-year-old boy, who died from the impact of the fall.

The investigation in the proceedings was conducted by the State Bureau of Investigation, as at the time of the crime, the suspect was serving in the UDO.

On April 9, 2024, the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv remanded the law enforcement officer in custody for 60 days, without the right to bail. After that, the preventive measure was extended several times, and currently the accused is in the pre-trial detention center.

On May 5, 2024, DBR employees completed the pre-trial investigation, after which the case materials were handed over to the defense for review.

On May 29, the indictment against the former employee of the State Protection Department Kosov was sent to the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of the capital. During the investigation, DBR investigators established that the murder of the minor was committed out of hooligan motives, for which he faces life imprisonment.

The Kyiv court extended the preventive measure for Artem Kosov until October 11 without the right to bail.