Court extended Shabunin's pre-trial detention

The Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv extended the pre-trial restraint in the form of a personal obligation until October 19 for Vitaliy Shabunin, head of the Anti-Corruption Action Center, who is suspected of evading military service, UNN reports.

Details

The court extended Shabunin's pre-trial restraint in the form of a personal obligation until October 19. We remind you that on July 11, UNN reported that law enforcement officers notified Vitaliy Shabunin, head of the Anti-Corruption Action Center, of suspicion, who, according to the investigation, systematically evaded military service and illegally used a vehicle intended for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In particular, facts of him receiving a monthly monetary allowance of more than 50 thousand hryvnias were documented, despite his actual absence from the military unit.

The activist was notified of suspicion under Part 4 of Article 409 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — evasion of military service under martial law; Part 2 of Article 190 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (in the version of the Law at the time of the criminal offense) — misappropriation of another's property by fraud, committed on a large scale. The sanction of the article provides for punishment up to 10 years of imprisonment.

The SBI announced a new suspicion against Vitaliy Shabunin's commander for aiding and abetting evasion of military service. Shabunin himself had the circumstances of his suspicion changed, but without changing the qualification of the crime.

In July, Svitlana Hrechana, a judge of the Pecherskyi Court of Kyiv, granted the prosecutor's request for a pre-trial restraint for Vitaliy Shabunin, head of the Anti-Corruption Action Center, who, according to the investigation, systematically evaded military service and illegally used a vehicle intended for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in the form of a personal obligation until August 20.