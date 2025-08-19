$41.260.08
Trump: several European countries will send troops to Ukraine, but the US will not
Exclusive
12:13 PM • 28771 views
Putin has been challenged, the situation now depends on him: political scientist on the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump
Exclusive
12:09 PM • 27955 views
Defence City: Verkhovna Rada prepares for decisive vote
Exclusive
11:23 AM • 28863 views
Pharmaceutical lobbying under cover: how the new drug bill could hit patients
August 19, 10:33 AM • 23869 views
Not an occupation of territories? Lavrov again made a false statement regarding the reasons for the attack on Ukraine
Exclusive
August 19, 09:27 AM • 21461 views
Lisovyi on the "Defense of Ukraine" program for schoolchildren: wider involvement of veterans is planned
August 19, 07:29 AM • 90533 views
Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting possible in Hungary - Reuters
August 19, 05:19 AM • 70499 views
NATO Secretary General stated that 30 countries are working on security guarantees for Ukraine
August 18, 07:57 PM • 84676 views
Zelenskyy on negotiations with Trump: showed details on the map, I consider the meeting constructive and concrete
August 18, 06:34 PM • 103019 views
Trump considers deploying US troops to Ukraine: what he said
Court extended Shabunin's pre-trial detention

Kyiv • UNN

 • 338 views

The Pechersk court extended the pre-trial detention of Vitaliy Shabunin, head of the Anti-Corruption Action Center (TsPK), until October 19. He is suspected of evading military service and fraud.

Court extended Shabunin's pre-trial detention

The Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv extended the pre-trial restraint in the form of a personal obligation until October 19 for Vitaliy Shabunin, head of the Anti-Corruption Action Center, who is suspected of evading military service, UNN reports.

Details

The court extended Shabunin's pre-trial restraint in the form of a personal obligation until October 19. We remind you that on July 11, UNN reported that law enforcement officers notified Vitaliy Shabunin, head of the Anti-Corruption Action Center, of suspicion, who, according to the investigation, systematically evaded military service and illegally used a vehicle intended for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In particular, facts of him receiving a monthly monetary allowance of more than 50 thousand hryvnias were documented, despite his actual absence from the military unit.

The activist was notified of suspicion under Part 4 of Article 409 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — evasion of military service under martial law; Part 2 of Article 190 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (in the version of the Law at the time of the criminal offense) — misappropriation of another's property by fraud, committed on a large scale. The sanction of the article provides for punishment up to 10 years of imprisonment.

The SBI announced a new suspicion against Vitaliy Shabunin's commander for aiding and abetting evasion of military service. Shabunin himself had the circumstances of his suspicion changed, but without changing the qualification of the crime.

In July, Svitlana Hrechana, a judge of the Pecherskyi Court of Kyiv, granted the prosecutor's request for a pre-trial restraint for Vitaliy Shabunin, head of the Anti-Corruption Action Center, who, according to the investigation, systematically evaded military service and illegally used a vehicle intended for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in the form of a personal obligation until August 20. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Pechersk district
Ukraine
Kyiv