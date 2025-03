Air defense is working in the capital. This was reported by the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration Serhiy Popko, UNN reports.

Air raid alert continues! Air defense is in effect in the capital. Stay in shelters until the air raid is over - said Serhiy Popko.

Recall

Earlier , the Air Force reported missile threats and cruise missile launches from Russian Tu-95MS aircraft.

Air alert announced in Kyiv