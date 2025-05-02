An explosion rang out in Kharkiv: the city is attacked by enemy drones

Enemy drones are attacking Kharkiv, an explosion has occurred in the city. This was announced by the mayor of Kharkiv, Igor Terekhov, reports UNN.

Kharkiv is under attack by enemy UAVs. An explosion occurred in the city. Be careful - "Shaheds" are still heading to Kharkiv! - Terekhov said.

Earlier, the Air Force warned about an enemy drone over Kharkiv.

In Kharkiv, an enemy drone hit a gas station, causing a fire