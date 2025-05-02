An explosion rang out in Kharkiv: the city is attacked by enemy drones
Kyiv • UNN
The mayor of Kharkiv, Ihor Terekhov, reported a UAV attack on the city. An explosion rang out in the city, residents are urged to be careful.
Enemy drones are attacking Kharkiv, an explosion has occurred in the city. This was announced by the mayor of Kharkiv, Igor Terekhov, reports UNN.
Kharkiv is under attack by enemy UAVs. An explosion occurred in the city. Be careful - "Shaheds" are still heading to Kharkiv!
Earlier, the Air Force warned about an enemy drone over Kharkiv.
