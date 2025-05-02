Russia's budget deficit this year may triple - GUR

The financiers of the aggressor state have updated their forecast estimates of the budget deficit for 2025, increasing the figure to 1.7% of GDP. This is almost three times more than the previous forecast. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense in Telegram.

Details

According to intelligence, the Russian treasury may be short of more than 3.7 trillion rubles (almost 45 billion US dollars) this year.

The negative balance in the Kremlin's budget is a consequence of the criminal war against Ukraine, the international economic sanctions imposed against the aggressor, as well as the fall in world oil prices - the statement reads.

In its updated macro forecasts, the Russian Ministry of Finance also lowered the expected level of the price of a barrel of oil from $69.7 to $56, and increased the inflation rate from 4.5% to 7.6%. However, in reality, the inflation rate in Russia already exceeds 10%. Under inflationary pressure, the purchasing power of the Russian population continues to fall.

In the fall of 2025, the Kremlin plans another "package of amendments" to the budget - it seems that it is becoming increasingly difficult for Moscow to hide the deepening of financial and economic problems.

Addition

In 2024, the budget in Russia was rewritten several times. The initial deficit of 0.9% of GDP increased to 1.7% by the end of the year, which resulted in a hole of 3.485 trillion rubles (more than 42 billion US dollars).

The deterioration of the financial and economic situation against the background of the protracted criminal war against Ukraine forces Putin's accountants and tax collectors to increase tax pressure inside the aggressor state.