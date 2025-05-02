Russia's budget deficit this year may triple - GUR

$41.590.12
Zelenskyy ordered to speed up the creation of Ukrainian ballistics
06:22 PM • 3192 views

Zelenskyy ordered to speed up the creation of Ukrainian ballistics

06:05 PM • 8170 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has registered in the Rada a draft law necessary for the implementation of the mineral agreement with the USA: what it envisages

05:00 PM • 14743 views

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

Exclusive
May 2, 11:48 AM • 32886 views

Compensation for destroyed or damaged housing: who is eligible, what documents are required, and how to receive payment

Exclusive
May 2, 10:55 AM • 54357 views

Smuggling in the electronics market: expert explained why the key problem is in logistics

Exclusive
May 2, 10:48 AM • 68601 views

When the land no longer feeds: what awaits state agricultural enterprises after the alienation of resources

May 2, 08:28 AM • 43610 views

MP announced the date of ratification of the Ukraine-US minerals deal

May 2, 05:30 AM • 51288 views

EU is preparing the 17th package of sanctions against Russia, Putin is the only obstacle to peace - French Minister

Exclusive
May 1, 02:27 PM • 80070 views

"Gray" import of electronics destroys legal business - lawyer about schemes in the market

May 1, 12:24 PM • 147691 views

Arestovych, Oleshko, and Bondarenko: Zelenskyy enacted new NSDC sanctions

Publications
Exclusives
Wind, thunderstorms, night frosts and real heat during the day: a real weather cocktail is expected this weekend
May 2, 10:00 AM • 37363 views

May 2, 10:00 AM • 37363 views

Jeremy Renner says he was offered half his salary for 'Hawkeye' season two

May 2, 12:04 PM • 18787 views

GTA VI Release Delayed to May 2026

01:46 PM • 16498 views

Plant varieties from Ukrainian scientists are gaining recognition in the EU: new opportunities for agricultural exports

02:18 PM • 48574 views

There are statements, but there is no trust. Why business does not participate in ARMA tenders, despite Duma's memorandums

02:35 PM • 39167 views
There are statements, but there is no trust. Why business does not participate in ARMA tenders, despite Duma's memorandums

02:35 PM • 39243 views

Plant varieties from Ukrainian scientists are gaining recognition in the EU: new opportunities for agricultural exports

02:18 PM • 48650 views

When the land no longer feeds: what awaits state agricultural enterprises after the alienation of resources
Exclusive

May 2, 10:48 AM • 68604 views

Top shopping mistakes: how to avoid unnecessary expenses

May 2, 06:22 AM • 61693 views

May barbecue: 5 simple recipes for a perfect outdoor recreation

May 1, 01:44 PM • 140003 views
Jennifer Lopez's Style Evolution at the Met Gala: From Debut to Stunning Looks
06:47 PM • 896 views

06:47 PM • 896 views

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

05:00 PM • 14752 views

Kensington Palace Shared a New Portrait of Princess Charlotte for Her 9th Birthday

02:45 PM • 12420 views

GTA VI Release Delayed to May 2026

01:46 PM • 16560 views

Jeremy Renner says he was offered half his salary for 'Hawkeye' season two

May 2, 12:04 PM • 18839 views
Starlink

Shahed-136

Telegram

9K720 Iskander

Rockwell B-1 Lancer

Russia's budget deficit this year may triple - GUR

Kyiv • UNN

 • 134 views

According to intelligence, the Russian budget deficit in 2025 may reach 1.7% of GDP, which is almost three times higher than the previous forecast due to the war in Ukraine and sanctions. The Ministry of Finance has lowered the forecast for oil prices and increased inflation.

Russia's budget deficit this year may triple - GUR

The financiers of the aggressor state have updated their forecast estimates of the budget deficit for 2025, increasing the figure to 1.7% of GDP. This is almost three times more than the previous forecast. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense in Telegram.

Details

According to intelligence, the Russian treasury may be short of more than 3.7 trillion rubles (almost 45 billion US dollars) this year.

The negative balance in the Kremlin's budget is a consequence of the criminal war against Ukraine, the international economic sanctions imposed against the aggressor, as well as the fall in world oil prices - the statement reads.

EU is preparing the 17th package of sanctions against Russia, Putin is the only obstacle to peace - French Minister02.05.25, 08:30 • 51284 views

In its updated macro forecasts, the Russian Ministry of Finance also lowered the expected level of the price of a barrel of oil from $69.7 to $56, and increased the inflation rate from 4.5% to 7.6%. However, in reality, the inflation rate in Russia already exceeds 10%. Under inflationary pressure, the purchasing power of the Russian population continues to fall.

In the fall of 2025, the Kremlin plans another "package of amendments" to the budget - it seems that it is becoming increasingly difficult for Moscow to hide the deepening of financial and economic problems.

Addition

In 2024, the budget in Russia was rewritten several times. The initial deficit of 0.9% of GDP increased to 1.7% by the end of the year, which resulted in a hole of 3.485 trillion rubles (more than 42 billion US dollars).

The deterioration of the financial and economic situation against the background of the protracted criminal war against Ukraine forces Putin's accountants and tax collectors to increase tax pressure inside the aggressor state.

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

WarEconomy
