Zelenskyy ordered to speed up the creation of Ukrainian ballistics
06:22 PM • 3216 views

Zelenskyy ordered to speed up the creation of Ukrainian ballistics

06:05 PM • 8224 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has registered in the Rada a draft law necessary for the implementation of the mineral agreement with the USA: what it envisages

05:00 PM • 14760 views

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

Exclusive
May 2, 11:48 AM • 32894 views

Compensation for destroyed or damaged housing: who is eligible, what documents are required, and how to receive payment

Exclusive
May 2, 10:55 AM • 54365 views

Smuggling in the electronics market: expert explained why the key problem is in logistics

Exclusive
May 2, 10:48 AM • 68607 views

When the land no longer feeds: what awaits state agricultural enterprises after the alienation of resources

May 2, 08:28 AM • 43612 views

MP announced the date of ratification of the Ukraine-US minerals deal

May 2, 05:30 AM • 51288 views

EU is preparing the 17th package of sanctions against Russia, Putin is the only obstacle to peace - French Minister

Exclusive
May 1, 02:27 PM • 80070 views

"Gray" import of electronics destroys legal business - lawyer about schemes in the market

May 1, 12:24 PM • 147692 views

Arestovych, Oleshko, and Bondarenko: Zelenskyy enacted new NSDC sanctions

In the Rivne region, a train tore a car in half, there are victims

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2988 views

Near Radyvyliv, the "Uzhhorod-Kharkiv" train collided with a car that drove onto the tracks. The driver and passenger of the car died at the scene. The police are establishing the circumstances of the tragedy.

In the Rivne region, a train tore a car in half, there are victims

A fatal accident involving a train and a car occurred in the village of Rudnya, Rivne region, killing two people. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Rivne region police.

Details

The car was hit by the wheels of the "Uzhgorod-Kharkiv" passenger train. The powerful impact cut the car in half and scattered it in different directions.

As a result of the accident, two men died: the driver of the car and his passenger. Medics tried to save one of them, but the injuries were incompatible with life.

All the circumstances of the accident are being established by the police.

Let us remind you

Due to non-compliance with safety rules in 2023, 10 people died and 10 were injured as a result of accidents on railway tracks.

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

Crimes and emergencies
Rivne Oblast
Uzhhorod
Kharkiv
