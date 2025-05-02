In the Rivne region, a train tore a car in half, there are victims

A fatal accident involving a train and a car occurred in the village of Rudnya, Rivne region, killing two people. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Rivne region police.

Details

The car was hit by the wheels of the "Uzhgorod-Kharkiv" passenger train. The powerful impact cut the car in half and scattered it in different directions.

As a result of the accident, two men died: the driver of the car and his passenger. Medics tried to save one of them, but the injuries were incompatible with life.

All the circumstances of the accident are being established by the police.

Let us remind you

Due to non-compliance with safety rules in 2023, 10 people died and 10 were injured as a result of accidents on railway tracks.