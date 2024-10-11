Pre-trial restraint for a serviceman who publicly declared JFO: lawyer files a motion to recuse the judge
Kyiv • UNN
Kyiv's Pechersk Court has begun consideration of a preventive measure against military man Serhiy Hnezdilov, who publicly announced that he was leaving his unit. The lawyer filed a motion to disqualify the judge due to violation of the rules of automatic distribution.
The Pechersk District Court of Kyiv has begun a hearing to consider a motion to impose a preventive measure on a soldier of the 56th Separate Motorized Infantry Brigade, Serhiy Hnezdilov, who publicly announced that he was leaving the military unit. The lawyer filed a motion to disqualify the judge, reports UNN.
During the hearing, lawyer Oleksandr Shadrin declared the judge's recusal due to violation of the rules of automatic distribution.
“Due to the fact that the schedule of duty of investigating judges was applied,” the lawyer said.
The judge stated that the court was suspending the consideration of the motion to consider the application for the recusal of the judge by the defense. Gnezdilov's lawyer, Oleksandr Shadrin, reported that the court hearing on the motion to apply a preventive measure in the form of detention to Gnezdilov was scheduled for today in the Pechersk District Court of Kyiv, investigating judge Khaynatsky.
Sergei Gnezdilov, a soldier of the 56th Separate Mechanized Brigade, who publicly announced that he was leaving the military unit, was notified of suspicion of desertion.
The day before , SBI officers detained a serviceman of the 56th separate motorized infantry brigade who had left the military unit without permission and reported it via social media.