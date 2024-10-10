Illegal enrichment for 1.5 million dollars: court arrests Khmelnytskyi city council member with a possibility of bail

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 30563 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 97693 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 161130 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 134641 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 141322 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138185 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 179368 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111974 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 170454 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104698 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 139438 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day
February 28, 03:20 PM • 139124 views

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 139124 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 84424 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 107063 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: "He can come back when he is ready for peace"
February 28, 06:35 PM • 109198 views

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 109198 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 161130 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 179368 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 170454 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 197875 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 186919 views

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 186919 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 139123 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 139437 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 145504 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
February 28, 09:03 AM • 136988 views

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 136988 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 153964 views
Illegal enrichment for 1.5 million dollars: court arrests Khmelnytskyi city council member with a possibility of bail

Illegal enrichment for 1.5 million dollars: court arrests Khmelnytskyi city council member with a possibility of bail

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 15532 views

Svitlana Baranska, a member of the Khmelnytsky City Council, was arrested on suspicion of illicit enrichment of $1.5 million. The court set bail at UAH 49 million, although the prosecutor's office demanded UAH 100 million.

The Pechersk District Court of Kyiv has placed Svitlana Baranska, a member of the Khmelnytsky City Council suspected of illicit enrichment of $1.5 million, under arrest with the possibility of bail of almost 50 million hryvnias. This is reported by UNN with reference to OGP

At the request of prosecutors from the Prosecutor General's Office, the Pechersk District Court of Kyiv imposed a 2-month custody as a measure of restraint on a deputy of the Khmelnytskyi City Council suspected of illegal enrichment with an alternative of bail in the amount of UAH 49 million

 - the message says.  

According to Suspilne, during the hearing, the prosecution asked the court to impose a preventive measure on Baranska in the form of detention with the possibility of bail of UAH 100 million.

However, the defense stated that the pre-trial investigation body did not provide evidence that the money found belonged to Svitlana Baranska: "We already have a witness who will confirm that the money in the boxes was given to Baranovska to keep in a rented bank box while the witness was traveling abroad.

According to lawyer Svitlana Baranska, she takes care of her sick mother, her bedridden mother-in-law, and her minor daughter.

Addendum 

The State Bureau of Investigation found more than one and a half million undeclared dollarsfrom a deputy of the Khmelnytsky City Council.

On October 10, a deputy of the Khmelnytsky City Council, whose assets were seized, was notified of being suspected. 

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
prosecutor-general-of-ukraineProsecutor General of Ukraine
derzhavne-biuro-rozsliduvan-ukrainaState Bureau of Investigation of Ukraine
bohdan-khmelnytskyBohdan Khmelnytsky
pecherskyi-raionPechersk district
khmelnytskyi-ukrainaKhmelnytsky
kyivKyiv

