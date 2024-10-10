Illegal enrichment for 1.5 million dollars: court arrests Khmelnytskyi city council member with a possibility of bail

The Pechersk District Court of Kyiv has placed Svitlana Baranska, a member of the Khmelnytsky City Council suspected of illicit enrichment of $1.5 million, under arrest with the possibility of bail of almost 50 million hryvnias. This is reported by UNN with reference to OGP.

At the request of prosecutors from the Prosecutor General's Office, the Pechersk District Court of Kyiv imposed a 2-month custody as a measure of restraint on a deputy of the Khmelnytskyi City Council suspected of illegal enrichment with an alternative of bail in the amount of UAH 49 million - the message says.

According to Suspilne, during the hearing, the prosecution asked the court to impose a preventive measure on Baranska in the form of detention with the possibility of bail of UAH 100 million.

However, the defense stated that the pre-trial investigation body did not provide evidence that the money found belonged to Svitlana Baranska: "We already have a witness who will confirm that the money in the boxes was given to Baranovska to keep in a rented bank box while the witness was traveling abroad.

According to lawyer Svitlana Baranska, she takes care of her sick mother, her bedridden mother-in-law, and her minor daughter.

Addendum

The State Bureau of Investigation found more than one and a half million undeclared dollarsfrom a deputy of the Khmelnytsky City Council.

On October 10, a deputy of the Khmelnytsky City Council, whose assets were seized, was notified of being suspected.