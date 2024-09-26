Russia's attack on Kyiv: the consequences are shown

In Kyiv, as a result of an enemy attack, debris fell in Pechersk, two people were reported injured, the Kyiv Main Police Department said on Thursday and showed the aftermath in Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

"At night, the enemy tried to strike the capital with combat drones once again. Two people were injured as a result of the attack: a man was wounded, his child has an acute stress reaction. The fall of debris was recorded in the Pechersk district of Kyiv, where apartment buildings and cars parked nearby were damaged," the statement said.

As indicated, the police continue to work at the scene and collect evidence of another war crime committed by the Russian Federation.

As reported by the State Emergency Service, a gas pipe on the first floor of a five-story residential building in the Pechersk district of the capital was also depressurized by an enemy drone attack, followed by a fire. The fire has been extinguished. In addition, windows in four other residential buildings and about 20 cars parked outside the building were damaged.

According to the State Emergency Service, the consequences of the Russian attack in the capital have been eliminated.

