Two injured in Kyiv as UAV wreckage falls - Interior Ministry

On the night of September 26, the Russian army launched a massive attack on Ukraine. In the capital, a man was injured by falling debris, and his child has an acute stress reaction. In Zaporizhzhia, at least 8 people were wounded by air strikes. In Kherson region - two people were injured. A woman was killed by a rocket attack in Odesa region, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said on Thursday, UNN reports.

"Last night, the Russians struck again on the territory of Ukraine, children are among the victims," Klymenko wrote in Telegram and said:

In the morning, 4 apartment buildings and 20 cars were damaged as a result of the fall of UAV debris in Kyiv , and a gas pipe was depressurized. Two people were injured: a man was wounded and his child suffered an acute stress reaction.

In Zaporizhzhia , at least 8 people were injured by air strikes, including 1 child. 12 buildings were destroyed and damaged, including an apartment building. Rescuers conducted search and rescue operations and evacuated 18 people.

Enemy fired twice in Kherson region . An air strike injured 2 people, who were rescued from the rubble.

A woman died in Odesa district as a result of a rocket attack. Buildings and cars were damaged.

The enemy also attacked Kyiv, Donetsk, Kharkiv, Sumy and Ivano-Frankivsk regions. Fortunately, there were no casualties in these regions.

Ukrainian defense forces shot down 66 out of 78 “Shahed” and 4 out of 6 enemy missiles