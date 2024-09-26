Two injured in Kyiv as UAV wreckage falls - Interior Ministry

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 100887 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 107750 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 173935 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 141488 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 145273 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139814 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 185476 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112144 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 175697 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104781 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Zelensky brings Usyk's belt to meeting with Trump

Zelensky brings Usyk's belt to meeting with Trump

February 28, 06:21 PM • 49825 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 115103 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 69257 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 75676 views
CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

February 28, 07:40 PM • 43540 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 173935 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 185476 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 175697 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 202972 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 191804 views
Actual people
Actual places
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 143762 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 143573 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 148157 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 139477 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 156249 views
Two injured in Kyiv as UAV wreckage falls - Interior Ministry

Two injured in Kyiv as UAV wreckage falls - Interior Ministry

Kyiv  •  UNN

 22891 views

People in several regions of Ukraine were injured as a result of Russia's night attack on Ukraine. In Kyiv, a man was wounded by falling UAV debris, in Zaporizhzhia, eight people were wounded by air bombs, and in Kherson region, 2 people were injured.

On the night of September 26, the Russian army launched a massive attack on Ukraine. In the capital, a man was injured by falling debris, and his child has an acute stress reaction. In Zaporizhzhia, at least 8 people were wounded by air strikes. In  Kherson region - two people were injured. A woman was killed by a rocket attack in Odesa region, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said on Thursday, UNN reports.

"Last night, the Russians struck again on the territory of Ukraine, children are among the victims," Klymenko wrote in Telegram and said:   

In the morning, 4 apartment buildings and 20 cars were damaged as a result of the fall of UAV debris in Kyiv , and a gas pipe was depressurized. Two people were injured: a man was wounded and his child suffered an acute stress reaction.

In Zaporizhzhia , at least 8 people were injured by air strikes, including 1 child. 12 buildings were destroyed and damaged, including an apartment building. Rescuers conducted search and rescue operations and evacuated 18 people.

Enemy fired twice in Kherson region . An air strike injured 2 people, who were rescued from the rubble.

A woman died in Odesa district as a result of a rocket attack. Buildings and cars were damaged.

The enemy also attacked Kyiv, Donetsk, Kharkiv, Sumy and Ivano-Frankivsk regions. Fortunately, there were no casualties in these regions.

Ukrainian defense forces shot down 66 out of 78 “Shahed” and 4 out of 6 enemy missiles26.09.24, 09:09 • 16681 view

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Contact us about advertising