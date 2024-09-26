Ukrainian defense forces shot down 66 out of 78 “Shahed” and 4 out of 6 enemy missiles

On the night of September 26, the Ukrainian Defense Forces shot down 66 out of 78 Shahed attack UAVs and four out of six enemy missiles in the skies over Ukraine. One returned to Russia, another remains in Ukrainian airspace, and combat operations are underway, the Ukrainian Air Force reported on Thursday, UNN reported.

On the night of September 26, 2024, the enemy attacked Sumy region with two missiles of an unspecified type from Belgorod region, and Odesa region with four X-59/69 guided missiles from the Black Sea. The occupiers also fired 78 Shahed attack UAVs at Ukraine (launch areas: Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Orel, Kursk - Russian Federation). - the Air Force said.

Aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, mobile firing groups and electronic warfare units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces were involved in repelling the enemy air attack.

Four X-59/69 guided missiles and 66 attack UAVs were shot down as a result of the air combat. Eight enemy drones were lost in several regions of Ukraine (no information on casualties or damage was received). One returned to Russia, another remains in Ukraine's airspace and is still in combat operations. - the AFU stated.

The air defense system operated in Dnipropetrovs'k, Kharkiv, Kyiv, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Vinnytsia, Khmelnytsky, Ivano-Frankivsk, Sumy, Poltava, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Kherson, and Kharkiv regions.

