Prosecutor on the funicular murder accused: committed domestic violence against his father

During the trial of former State Protection Department employee Artem Kosov, who is accused of the intentional murder of a 16-year-old boy at the capital's funicular station, the prosecution noted that Kosov's father had contacted the police two weeks before the events due to domestic violence. This was reported by a correspondent of UNN.

On March 21, approximately two weeks before this incident, Kosov's father was forced to contact the police, as it was stated that his son, while intoxicated, was beating him and kicking him out of the house. This indicates a lack of strong social ties, as well as a lack of understanding of general moral norms. Despite the accepted norms of communication with parents in society, he committed such actions - the prosecutor noted.

The accused, for his part, denied this, stating that he had not committed any violence against his relatives.

Earlier, UNN reported that the court at today's session in the case of former State Protection Department employee Artem Kosov heard the conclusions of the forensic medical expert. He noted that the cause of death was a piece of glass that inflicted the main wound to the victim's neck.

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko stated during the trial that, according to witness testimonies, the accused reached for the place where he had a pistol, thereby threatening those around him.

Ruslan Kravchenko also tried to find out from the accused whether he had indeed urged the victim to serve in the army. Kosov refused to confirm that he had urged the teenager to go serve in the army.

On April 8, 2024, Artem Kosov was notified of suspicion of intentional murder of a teenager. As established by the investigation, the incident occurred at the upper funicular station, which leads to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs building and St. Michael's Golden-Domed Monastery. Kosov, while intoxicated, began to harass a group of teenagers, among whom was Maksym Materukhin. Kosov pushed the 16-year-old boy, who died from the impact of the fall.

The investigation in the proceedings was conducted by the State Bureau of Investigation, as at the time of the crime, the suspect was serving in the State Protection Department.

On April 9, 2024, the Pechersk District Court of Kyiv remanded the law enforcement officer in custody for 60 days, without the right to bail. After that, the preventive measure was extended several times, and currently the accused is in the pre-trial detention center.

On May 5, 2024, DBR employees completed the pre-trial investigation, after which the case materials were handed over to the defense for review.

On May 29, the indictment against former State Protection Department employee Kosov was sent to the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of the capital. During the investigation, DBR investigators established that the murder of the minor was committed out of hooligan motives, for which he faces life imprisonment.

Kyiv court extended precautionary measure for Artem Kosov until October 11 without the right to bail.