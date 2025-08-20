$41.360.10
US imposed sanctions against International Criminal Court judges
Farm Lobbyism Under the Guise of European Integration: The Dietary Supplement Market in Danger
Reorganization of the Ministry of National Unity: The Ministry of Social Policy explained whether this will affect the policy regarding IDPs
Ukraine after the war, is there a chance for recovery?!
Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting: which cities are ready to provide a platform for negotiations
MP Nimchenko robbed in supermarket parking lot
Trump's special envoy Witkoff: security guarantees will be the starting point for Ukrainians in any peace agreement
About 10 European countries have agreed to send their troops to Ukraine
Putin has been challenged, the situation now depends on him: political scientist on the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump
Defence City: Verkhovna Rada prepares for decisive vote
Kravchenko commented on the actions of the defendant in the funicular murder case: he was intoxicated and allowed himself offensive remarks

Kyiv

 • 1090 views

Prosecutor General Kravchenko analyzed the video of Kosov's actions, accused of murdering a teenager on the funicular, noting his cynicism and disregard for life. The expert confirmed that the cause of death was a piece of glass that caused a neck wound.

Kravchenko commented on the actions of the defendant in the funicular murder case: he was intoxicated and allowed himself offensive remarks

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko, during the trial of former State Protection Department employee Artem Kosov, who is accused of the intentional murder of a 16-year-old boy at the capital's funicular station, analyzed the accused's actions based on video reviewed in court, noting that the latter's behavior was cynical and demonstrated disregard for human life, reports UNN correspondent.

Details

"Based on the video recordings, we see the behavior of the accused Kosov, his attitude towards what he did. He is in an obvious state of alcoholic intoxication. Also, there is a lack of logical sequence," Kravchenko noted.

The Prosecutor General emphasized that the accused's actions demonstrate blatant cynicism.

"The most shocking thing is that he, without any remorse, defiantly tells law enforcement officers that he wanted to do a hip throw, essentially revealing the mechanism by which he intended to commit his actions," Kravchenko said.

Also, according to the Prosecutor General, the defendant's actions demonstrate a deep disrespect for human life.

"His actions demonstrate a deep disrespect for human life. Not just a person, but a child. He allows himself offensive remarks and a demonstrative admission of his actions," the Prosecutor General emphasized.

Earlier, UNN reported that the court at today's session in the case of former State Protection Department employee Artem Kosov heard the conclusions of the forensic medical expert. He noted that the cause of death was a piece of glass that caused the main injury to the deceased's neck.

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko stated during the trial that, according to witness testimonies, the accused reached for the place where he had a pistol, thereby threatening those around him.

Ruslan Kravchenko also tried to find out from the accused whether he actually urged the victim to go serve in the army. Kosov refused to confirm that he urged the teenager to go serve in the army.

Addition

On April 8, 2024, Artem Kosov was notified of suspicion of intentional murder of a teenager. As established by the investigation, the incident occurred at the upper funicular station, which leads to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs building and St. Michael's Golden-Domed Monastery. Kosov, being intoxicated, began to harass a group of teenagers, among whom was Maksym Materukhin. Kosov pushed the 16-year-old boy, who died from the impact of the fall.

The investigation in the proceedings was conducted by the State Bureau of Investigation, as at the time of the crime, the suspect was serving in the State Protection Department.

On April 9, 2024, Pechersk District Court of Kyiv remanded the law enforcement officer in custody for 60 days, without the right to bail. After that, the pre-trial detention was extended several times, and currently the accused is in the pre-trial detention center.

On May 5, 2024, SBI employees completed the pre-trial investigation, after which the case materials were handed over to the defense for review.

On May 29, the indictment against former State Protection Department employee Kosov was sent to the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of the capital. During the investigation, SBI investigators established that the murder of the minor was committed out of hooligan motives, for which he faces life imprisonment.

Kyiv court extended the pre-trial detention of Artem Kosov until October 11 without the right to bail.

Pavlo Zinchenko

