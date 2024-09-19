ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Court again extends round-the-clock house arrest for Tyshchenko

Court again extends round-the-clock house arrest for Tyshchenko

Kyiv

 15406 views

The Pechersk District Court of Kyiv extended the measure of restraint in the form of house arrest for Mykola Tyshchenko for another two months. The court also extended the obligation to wear an electronic bracelet for Tyshchenko.

Today, on September 19, the Pechersk District Court of Kyiv extended the measure of restraint in the form of house arrest for Mykola Tyshchenko for another two months. This was reported by UNN with reference to the court session. 

Tyshchenko's duties and the wearing of an electronic bracelet were also extended for two months.

The Prosecutor General's Office added that Tyshchenko's round-the-clock house arrest with electronic monitoring devices was extended until November 16, 2024.

Addendum

On June 25, Kyiv's Pechersk District Court placed MP Mykola Tyshchenko, who was served with a notice of suspicion by the State Bureau of Investigation over the illegal detention of a former soldier in Dnipro, under round-the-clock house arrest for 60 days with an electronic bracelet.

Tyshchenko's defense requested that the MP be held under a personal recognizance as a preventive measure.  However, on July 3, the Kyiv Court of Appeal left  Tyshchenko under round-the-clock house arrest. 

In August, the court extended the measure of restraint for MP Tyshchenko in the form of round-the-clock house arrest until September 23 inclusive.

Context

A videowas posted on social media showing a man being beaten in Dnipro by the alleged bodyguards of MP Mykola Tyshchenko, who was visiting the city. The video shows unidentified men in military uniforms without insignia beating a man handcuffed. The man who was attacked was carrying a baby carriage.

Later, a full version of the video with the conflict appeared, in which Tyshchenko also appears. As the media found out, the man who was handcuffed is a veteran of the Kraken unit. The conflict allegedly occurred because the MP was walking around the city in a military uniform, although he has nothing to do with military service and is not a veteran.

Local law enforcement officials said they did not cooperate with Tyshchenko. The police opened two criminal proceedings: on the fact of inflicting light bodily harm and illegal deprivation of liberty. Tyshchenko himself explained the situation on social media by saying that "the military man had allegedly attacked the police" and also stated that the military man was allegedly the head of security at the bot farm.

At the same time, Tyshchenko added that he did not have a bodyguard. In addition, Tyshchenko claims that it was a provocation. According to him, the former soldier served in the Kraken unit, but was discharged due to his mother's health condition. Tyshchenko also emphasized that the victim is no longer a military man.

Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak condemned MP Tyshchenko's shameful behavior and his conflict with the military, hinting that law enforcement agencies should respond accordingly.

Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin served suspicion on MP Tyshchenko over the illegal imprisonment of a former military special unit of the GUR Kraken in Dnipro.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Crimes and emergencies
pecherskyi-raionPechersk district
kyivKyiv

