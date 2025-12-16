Fog to cover northern and central Ukraine on December 17: drivers advised to be careful

Fog is expected overnight and in the morning of December 17 in the northern regions of Ukraine, as well as in Cherkasy, Poltava, Kharkiv regions and the city of Kyiv - visibility 200-500 meters. This was reported by UNN with reference to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

Details

This refers to the I level of danger, yellow. Such weather conditions can significantly complicate traffic.

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine urged drivers to be as careful as possible, choose a safe speed, strictly observe the distance and use fog lights to minimize the risk of road accidents.

Recall

Forecasters predicted cloudy weather with clearings for December 16, without significant precipitation. Cloudy weather was also expected in Kyiv region and the capital, but with clearings and no precipitation. In the region, fog was predicted in places in the morning.