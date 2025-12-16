Fog to cover northern and central Ukraine on December 17: drivers advised to be careful

$42.250.05
49.650.19
ukenru
03:35 PM • 106 views
Ukraine has freed up 800 MW of electricity capacity: outage schedules will be reduced
01:38 PM • 5058 views
"Maybe this weekend": Zelenskyy revealed details about a new anticipated meeting between Ukraine and the US in Miami with feedback from the Russian side
10:57 AM • 13119 views
Europe prepares for war with Russia while Trump seeks peace in Ukraine - WSJ
10:49 AM • 16548 views
Belgium rejected European Commission concessions to unblock Russian assets for a loan to Ukraine - Politico
December 16, 08:50 AM • 18579 views
New Year's table–2026 became almost 11% more expensive: how much will the festive menu cost
December 16, 08:08 AM • 24406 views
Prosecutor General Kravchenko reported on weapons found, new evidence, and additional qualification in the case of Andriy Parubiy's murderVideo
December 16, 08:00 AM • 21851 views
The offer is not forever: Politico learned details about the proposed US security guarantees for Ukraine, "similar to NATO's Article 5"
December 16, 03:55 AM • 22585 views
"Our negotiating teams will meet in the US soon" - Zelenskyy named the next steps in the negotiations
December 16, 02:54 AM • 29847 views
Zelenskyy reveals consequences of Russia's rejection of Trump's peace plan
December 16, 02:00 AM • 21850 views
The EU is preparing a new package of sanctions against Russia and will provide two-thirds of Ukraine's financial needs - European Commission
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+3°
1m/s
95%
757mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Attack on Ukrainians in Poznań, Poland: Ukraine's MFA reaction was swiftDecember 16, 09:27 AM • 8136 views
Kharkiv region on emergency blackouts, Donetsk region completely de-energized, over 700,000 consumers without electricity in two regions - Ministry of EnergyDecember 16, 09:39 AM • 17298 views
"Together our voices are stronger": families of the deceased and former patients of the scandalous clinic launched the Stop Odrex websitePhoto10:19 AM • 17475 views
In temporarily occupied Crimea, they announced the "nationalization" of Usyk's property12:00 PM • 6486 views
"Sovereign AI Factory" for 225 million: how the tender of the State Enterprise "DIA" led to a Russian trace12:02 PM • 12180 views
Publications
Ukraine does not have a certified organization that can determine the authenticity of Mi-8MT helicopter parts02:38 PM • 2464 views
"Sovereign AI Factory" for 225 million: how the tender of the State Enterprise "DIA" led to a Russian trace12:02 PM • 12356 views
"Together our voices are stronger": families of the deceased and former patients of the scandalous clinic launched the Stop Odrex websitePhoto10:19 AM • 17661 views
The military risks losing two combat helicopters: SBU-seized Mi-8MT weaponry may be damaged due to improper storagePhoto
Exclusive
December 15, 01:38 PM • 67090 views
How to avoid or reduce the risk of road accidents: patrol police gave adviceDecember 15, 01:34 PM • 62498 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Friedrich Merz
Viktor Orbán
Andriy Sybiha
Actual places
Ukraine
Netherlands
Germany
Europe
Poland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Zootopia 2" topped the box office for the third time, grossing $1.14 billionDecember 14, 07:02 PM • 40317 views
Angry fans in India pelted stadium with chairs and bottles over Messi's brief appearanceVideoDecember 13, 11:42 AM • 57421 views
From booze to black belts: Drunk raccoon from US suspected of robbing karate storeDecember 13, 11:26 AM • 57576 views
New photos from Epstein's estate featuring Trump released in the USVideoDecember 13, 09:00 AM • 61296 views
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 became The Game Awards 2025 Game of the Year: full list of winnersVideoDecember 12, 12:55 PM • 96086 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Mi-8
Diia (service)

Fog to cover northern and central Ukraine on December 17: drivers advised to be careful

Kyiv • UNN

 • 16 views

Fog with visibility of 200-500 meters is expected during the night and morning of December 17 in the northern, central, and eastern regions of Ukraine, as well as in Kyiv. The State Emergency Service urges drivers to be careful due to complicated traffic conditions.

Fog to cover northern and central Ukraine on December 17: drivers advised to be careful

Fog is expected overnight and in the morning of December 17 in the northern regions of Ukraine, as well as in Cherkasy, Poltava, Kharkiv regions and the city of Kyiv - visibility 200-500 meters. This was reported by UNN with reference to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

Details

This refers to the I level of danger, yellow. Such weather conditions can significantly complicate traffic.

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine urged drivers to be as careful as possible, choose a safe speed, strictly observe the distance and use fog lights to minimize the risk of road accidents.

Recall

Forecasters predicted cloudy weather with clearings for December 16, without significant precipitation. Cloudy weather was also expected in Kyiv region and the capital, but with clearings and no precipitation. In the region, fog was predicted in places in the morning.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Weather and environment
Road traffic accident
Ukrhydrometcenter
Cherkasy Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Poltava Oblast
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Ukraine
Kyiv