Gas cylinder exploded in a house in Cherkasy region, two women injured
Kyiv • UNN
On December 31, in Horodyshche, Cherkasy region, a gas cylinder explosion caused a fire in a residential building. Two women sustained burns, one of whom was hospitalized.
A gas cylinder explosion in Cherkasy region destroyed a residential building, two women were injured, UNN reports with reference to the State Emergency Service.
Details
The emergency occurred on the evening of December 31 in the city of Horodyshche. A residential building caught fire there: the fire engulfed the house and spread rapidly.
A woman born in 2006 was injured, she has burns to her face and hands and is currently in the hospital. Also, a woman born in 1979 has burns to her face, but refused hospitalization. The preliminary cause of the fire is a gas cylinder explosion
Recall
