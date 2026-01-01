Gas cylinder exploded in a house in Cherkasy region, two women injured

$42.350.03
01:04 PM • 17440 views
The GUR staged the death of RDC commander Kapustin, receiving $500,000 from Russian special services
11:27 AM • 19243 views
Russia attacked ports and logistics in Odesa region and railways in Volyn and Sumy regions on New Year's Eve: Deputy Prime Minister reported details
10:32 AM • 19420 views
New Year's Eve in Ukraine: 112 service received 5,000 reports and two calls about fireworks and salutes
10:10 AM • 18930 views
Check-ups for those 40+ are now available to Ukrainians: what it is and how to use itPhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 100751 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
December 31, 06:52 PM • 109486 views
Representatives from over 10 countries, as well as NATO, the European Commission, and the European Council, are expected to participate: Umerov on the meeting of advisors on January 3
December 31, 04:58 PM • 41192 views
Nine sailors, including two Ukrainians, released from pirate captivity in Senegal
December 31, 03:45 PM • 39090 views
Independent members of Energoatom's supervisory board elected: what is known about them
Exclusive
December 31, 03:05 PM • 34380 views
Trump's return to the White House, resumption of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia: main political events of 2025
December 31, 12:36 PM • 27779 views
How long did the air raid alert last and what did Russia bomb Ukraine with in 2025: infographic dataPhoto
Popular news
Minus 1060 fighters and 769 UAVs: with what losses do Russians enter 2026
January 1, 05:48 AM • 21597 views
Trump voiced a New Year's wish for peace during a party at Mar-a-Lago
January 1, 07:47 AM • 21389 views
Chinese scientists experimentally confirmed Niels Bohr's correctness in his debate with Einstein
January 1, 08:01 AM • 73843 views
Due to Russian attacks, power outages in Volyn, Odesa, and Chernihiv regions, schedules continue - Ministry of Energy
January 1, 08:05 AM • 19217 views
In Volyn, fires at critical infrastructure facilities were extinguished after a Russian attack: consequences shown
January 1, 08:12 AM • 16431 views
Booking in 2026: what salary should an employee have for a deferral
11:39 AM • 16597 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 100744 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?
December 31, 04:46 PM • 60680 views
They were looking for the best, but found Zelinskyi. Kuleba's office explained how the candidate for the position of head of the State Aviation Service was chosen
December 30, 11:23 AM • 94055 views
Misdiagnosis during pregnancy and a doctor's recommendation for abortion: how a family almost lost their child because of Odrex
December 30, 10:14 AM • 91543 views
UNN Lite
You can't trust your eyes to tell you what's real anymore: Instagram head raises AI issue for photos
12:15 PM • 11162 views
Elegance and restraint: main trends in hairstyles for 2026
January 1, 12:07 AM • 24193 views
First full moon of 2026 will continue the series of supermoons: when to expect it
January 1, 12:00 AM • 25703 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?
December 31, 04:46 PM • 60707 views
Mel Gibson and Rosalind Ross break up after 9 years together
December 31, 03:46 PM • 25741 views
Gas cylinder exploded in a house in Cherkasy region, two women injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 460 views

On December 31, in Horodyshche, Cherkasy region, a gas cylinder explosion caused a fire in a residential building. Two women sustained burns, one of whom was hospitalized.

Gas cylinder exploded in a house in Cherkasy region, two women injured

A gas cylinder explosion in Cherkasy region destroyed a residential building, two women were injured, UNN reports with reference to the State Emergency Service.

Details

The emergency occurred on the evening of December 31 in the city of Horodyshche. A residential building caught fire there: the fire engulfed the house and spread rapidly. 

A woman born in 2006 was injured, she has burns to her face and hands and is currently in the hospital. Also, a woman born in 1979 has burns to her face, but refused hospitalization. The preliminary cause of the fire is a gas cylinder explosion

- the report says.

Recall

In Brovary, Kyiv region, one person died and another was hospitalized due to carbon monoxide poisoning from a generator. The incident occurred in an apartment building where the generator was operating in the basement.

