Gas cylinder exploded in a house in Cherkasy region, two women injured

A gas cylinder explosion in Cherkasy region destroyed a residential building, two women were injured, UNN reports with reference to the State Emergency Service.

Details

The emergency occurred on the evening of December 31 in the city of Horodyshche. A residential building caught fire there: the fire engulfed the house and spread rapidly.

A woman born in 2006 was injured, she has burns to her face and hands and is currently in the hospital. Also, a woman born in 1979 has burns to her face, but refused hospitalization. The preliminary cause of the fire is a gas cylinder explosion - the report says.

Recall

In Brovary, Kyiv region, one person died and another was hospitalized due to carbon monoxide poisoning from a generator. The incident occurred in an apartment building where the generator was operating in the basement.