Produced e-cigarette liquids with a capacity of up to 2,000 sets per day: an underground workshop uncovered in Vinnytsia region

$42.190.08
49.470.05
ukenru
12:05 PM • 2330 views
Ukraine's energy grid on the verge of collapse due to massive Russian attacks - media
11:20 AM • 7508 views
EU imposes new sanctions against 9 more individuals and entities for supporting Russia's "shadow fleet"
10:16 AM • 11842 views
Conflict of interest at NACP? The wife of the Agency's head, Pavlushchyk, works at the company of former NABU deputy director Uglava, who has whistleblower statusPhoto
09:35 AM • 14153 views
Not paper promises: Kallas revealed the necessary security guarantees for Ukraine if NATO is not discussed
Exclusive
07:53 AM • 16555 views
Up to 25% of dairy farms in Ukraine are at risk of closure - representative of the Association of Milk Producers
07:40 AM • 16745 views
US-Ukraine talks in Berlin: WSJ learns of difficulties and disagreements
December 15, 06:29 AM • 17824 views
EU kicks off crucial week with talks with Zelenskyy and attempt to save €210 billion loan - Politico
December 14, 09:34 PM • 24166 views
Skorokhod case: "third parties" posted bail of over 3 million hryvnias for the MP
December 14, 08:56 PM • 32812 views
"Significant progress has been made" - Witkoff on talks in Berlin
December 14, 07:10 PM • 28777 views
Zelenskyy and Trump's delegation to continue Ukraine talks in Berlin on Monday - Media
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+5°
2m/s
84%
753mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Volkswagen closes Dresden plant: historic decision after 88 years of operationDecember 15, 03:20 AM • 22912 views
Moscow attacked by drones: explosions heard, local airports suspended operationsDecember 15, 04:27 AM • 6422 views
Hollywood director Rob Reiner and his wife found dead with stab woundsDecember 15, 04:45 AM • 17480 views
Giant sinkholes resembling biblical prophecies are appearing en masse in TurkeyPhotoDecember 15, 05:02 AM • 23315 views
Ukrainian couple attacked on a tram in Poland for "speaking their native language": two attackers detained09:49 AM • 8520 views
Publications
The fight for justice: families of the deceased and former patients created the Stop Odrex website to collect stories and provide mutual supportPhoto11:52 AM • 4514 views
Unusual cocoa recipes to warm you up on cold winter eveningsPhotoDecember 13, 04:20 PM • 69964 views
How to connect your phone to your TV: the easiest waysDecember 13, 12:38 PM • 86264 views
Top 10 unforgettable Christmas hits that create a festive moodVideoDecember 13, 08:00 AM • 72161 views
Pinterest reveals top trends for 2026: from Glitchy Glam to List PalsDecember 12, 05:56 PM • 81432 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Kaya Kallas
Steve Witkoff
Friedrich Merz
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Berlin
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Zootopia 2" topped the box office for the third time, grossing $1.14 billionDecember 14, 07:02 PM • 18560 views
Angry fans in India pelted stadium with chairs and bottles over Messi's brief appearanceVideoDecember 13, 11:42 AM • 36012 views
From booze to black belts: Drunk raccoon from US suspected of robbing karate storeDecember 13, 11:26 AM • 37544 views
New photos from Epstein's estate featuring Trump released in the USVideoDecember 13, 09:00 AM • 42075 views
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 became The Game Awards 2025 Game of the Year: full list of winnersVideoDecember 12, 12:55 PM • 76757 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
The Diplomat
Shahed-136
The Washington Post

Produced e-cigarette liquids with a capacity of up to 2,000 sets per day: an underground workshop uncovered in Vinnytsia region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 528 views

Prosecutors of the Vinnytsia Regional Prosecutor's Office uncovered an underground workshop where six local residents organized a full cycle of illegal production of e-cigarette liquids. The production capacity allowed for the manufacture of up to 2,000 sets of products per day, and the estimated value of the seized goods and materials exceeds 20 million hryvnias.

Produced e-cigarette liquids with a capacity of up to 2,000 sets per day: an underground workshop uncovered in Vinnytsia region

Prosecutors of the Vinnytsia Regional Prosecutor's Office, together with law enforcement officers, established that six local residents organized a full cycle of illegal production of counterfeit products. In specially equipped premises, they manufactured liquids for electronic cigarettes on industrial lines, packaged and labeled them, and then sold them through illegal retail outlets and online. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, writes UNN.

During 17 authorized searches, law enforcement officers seized equipment for the production, packaging and labeling of liquids, more than 25,000 self-mixing kits, more than 120,000 containers with glycerin, nicotine and flavorings, as well as hundreds of boxes with containers, packaging and labels.

- the report says.

The capacity of this production allowed for the manufacture of up to 2,000 product kits per day.

Illegal production has been stopped. The estimated value of the seized goods and materials exceeds 20 million hryvnias.

- added the Prosecutor General's Office.

Pre-trial investigation is being carried out by detectives of the Territorial Department of the Bureau of Economic Security in Vinnytsia region with the operational support of the Criminal Investigation Department of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Vinnytsia region on the grounds of criminal offenses provided for in parts 1, 2 of Article 204, part 1 of Article 209 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (illegal production, storage, sale or transportation for sale of excisable goods and legalization of property obtained by criminal means).

Recall

In Khmelnytskyi region, a large-scale production and sale of illegal tobacco was exposed. More than 120 tons of products and equipment worth over UAH 25 million were seized.

Shadow tobacco factory exposed in Ukraine: 38 tons of tobacco and cigarettes worth almost UAH 20 million seized13.11.25, 15:19 • 2480 views

Olga Rozgon

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Technology
Search
Social network
National Police of Ukraine
Vinnytsia Oblast
Kyiv Oblast
Cherkasy Oblast
Bureau of Economic Security of Ukraine
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Ukraine
Lviv