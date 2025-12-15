Produced e-cigarette liquids with a capacity of up to 2,000 sets per day: an underground workshop uncovered in Vinnytsia region

Prosecutors of the Vinnytsia Regional Prosecutor's Office, together with law enforcement officers, established that six local residents organized a full cycle of illegal production of counterfeit products. In specially equipped premises, they manufactured liquids for electronic cigarettes on industrial lines, packaged and labeled them, and then sold them through illegal retail outlets and online. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, writes UNN.

During 17 authorized searches, law enforcement officers seized equipment for the production, packaging and labeling of liquids, more than 25,000 self-mixing kits, more than 120,000 containers with glycerin, nicotine and flavorings, as well as hundreds of boxes with containers, packaging and labels. - the report says.

The capacity of this production allowed for the manufacture of up to 2,000 product kits per day.

Illegal production has been stopped. The estimated value of the seized goods and materials exceeds 20 million hryvnias. - added the Prosecutor General's Office.

Pre-trial investigation is being carried out by detectives of the Territorial Department of the Bureau of Economic Security in Vinnytsia region with the operational support of the Criminal Investigation Department of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Vinnytsia region on the grounds of criminal offenses provided for in parts 1, 2 of Article 204, part 1 of Article 209 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (illegal production, storage, sale or transportation for sale of excisable goods and legalization of property obtained by criminal means).

