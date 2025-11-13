Shadow tobacco factory exposed in Ukraine: 38 tons of tobacco and cigarettes worth almost UAH 20 million seized

Under the guise of an ordinary enterprise, a full-fledged tobacco factory operated in Poltava region, but without licenses, taxes, and any state control. Law enforcement officers confiscated about 38 tons of tobacco, almost 250 thousand packs of cigarettes, and much more, UNN reports with reference to the Prosecutor General's Office.

Details

As law enforcement officers reported, a large-scale production of cigarettes from counterfeit tobacco, which was imported from Chernivtsi region, operated under the guise of an ordinary business.

To conceal the illegal activity, the organizers created a well-thought-out conspiracy scheme. Raw materials were delivered in small batches through postal services, and the production itself operated under the guise of a legal workshop. The factory premises housed a complete production line: drying chambers, grinding machines, packaging equipment, computers, and mobile terminals.

Counterfeit products were distributed throughout Ukraine, generating millions in shadow profits.

Law enforcement officers confiscated about 38 tons of tobacco, almost 250 thousand packs of cigarettes, two industrial lines for manufacturing filterless cigarettes, printed products, tobacco paper, and 190 thousand excise stamps. Cash was also found: USD 79,300, EUR 6,250, and UAH 60,000. In the warehouses, an additional 6,240 liters of alcohol (vodka and wine) were confiscated, the report says.

Procedural guidance in the proceedings under Part 1, 2 of Art. 204 and Part 2 of Art. 209 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine is carried out by prosecutors of the Chernivtsi Regional Prosecutor's Office.

Currently, all persons involved in illegal production and sales channels are being identified.

Pre-trial investigation is being conducted by detectives of the Territorial Department of the Bureau of Economic Security in Chernivtsi region with the operational support of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.