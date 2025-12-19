16 searches in Kyiv and two regions: large-scale scheme for selling psychotropics worth UAH 95 million exposed

Photo: National Police of Ukraine

Law enforcement agencies reported the exposure of a large-scale scheme for selling psychotropic substances across Ukraine. 16 searches were conducted in Kyiv and two regions, and arrests were made: drugs worth UAH 95 million were seized. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General and the National Police of Ukraine.

Details

According to the Office of the Prosecutor General, two men who organized a large-scale sale of mephedrone and amphetamine throughout Ukraine were exposed. They were notified of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 307 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (Illegal production, manufacture, acquisition, storage, transportation, shipment or sale of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances or their analogues).

During searches in Kyiv, Cherkasy, and Odesa regions, 154 kg of mephedrone, 3.5 kg of amphetamine, equipment, money, and draft records were seized. The value of the seized drugs is over UAH 95 million - stated the Office of the Prosecutor General.

According to the National Police, the illegal "business" was organized by two men aged 31 and 45. To store the prohibited substances, the dealers set up a warehouse in a garage in the capital. There they packaged and packed psychotropic substances for further distribution.

The perpetrators sold drugs through so-called master caches - pre-prepared hiding places with psychotropic substances. In each hiding place, they left 5 to 10 packages weighing 1 kg each. The coordinates of the hiding places were provided to wholesale dealers upon prepayment.

These drugs were sold through Telegram channels, as well as by placing закладки (stashes) in various regions of the country. In order to conceal illegal activities, payment for drug products was made exclusively to crypto wallets - the police said.

Law enforcement officers also reported the seizure of 154 kg of mephedrone and 3.5 kg of amphetamine. Electronic scales, packaging materials, computer equipment, mobile phones, foreign currency totaling over 3 million hryvnias, and "draft" records were also seized.

Recall

The State Customs Service prevented several attempts to import the narcotic tea Mitragyna speciosa and the supplement SPIRULINA into Ukraine. This involves over 700 kg of dangerous products.