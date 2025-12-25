Mass poisoning occurred in a special school in Cherkasy region: 14 children were affected, the director was served with a notice of suspicion

In the Cherkasy region, a mass poisoning occurred in a special school, among the victims are 14 children and 6 adults. The director was informed of the suspicion, writes UNN with reference to the Cherkasy Regional Prosecutor's Office.

Under the procedural guidance of the Smila District Prosecutor's Office, he was notified of suspicion of violating sanitary rules and norms regarding the prevention of infectious diseases and mass poisonings (Part 1 of Article 325 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) - reported the prosecutor's office.

Details

According to the investigation, 14 children and 6 adults with mass poisoning sought medical help at a local hospital. It was established that the patients were infected with Salmonella enterica bacteria. All of them are pupils or employees of the boarding school.

According to the results of forensic medical examinations, the bacteria were found on kitchen utensils.

"The official responsible for feeding students and employees and observing sanitary and hygienic and sanitary and anti-epidemic rules did not ensure proper sanitary and hygienic regime in the food units. The result of his attitude to duties was mass infection," the report says.

The issue of choosing a preventive measure is being decided.

12 children hospitalized with poisoning after vacation in Lviv region