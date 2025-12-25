Mass poisoning occurred in a special school in Cherkasy region: 14 children were affected, the director was served with a notice of suspicion

$42.150.05
Exclusive
10:58 AM • 9302 views
The number of complaints about treatment at the Odesa clinic "Odrex" is growing: the StopOdrex website has become the last chance for people to find the truth
Exclusive
09:42 AM • 11711 views
Plus temperatures during the day and light frosts at night: what weather to expect in Ukraine for the New YearPhoto
09:37 AM • 14669 views
SBU "congratulated" Russians on Christmas: oil tanks in the port of Temryuk and a gas processing plant in Orenburg were hitPhotoVideo
Exclusive
09:14 AM • 12358 views
Snow returns, but the ski season is late: what will the weather be like in the Carpathians for the holidays and will housing prices change?
08:33 AM • 12128 views
Russian attacks on energy on Christmas night left residents in 4 regions without electricity, in Odesa region - emergency blackouts
07:30 AM • 11625 views
Declassified transcripts of Putin and Bush's conversations: the Kremlin opposed Ukraine's NATO membership as early as the 2000s
Exclusive
December 24, 03:03 PM • 44030 views
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
December 24, 02:30 PM • 62149 views
Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - Bloomberg
December 24, 02:18 PM • 31686 views
Chinese satellite imagery of Ukraine's territory and Russian strikes on energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy states a correlation
Exclusive
December 24, 01:26 PM • 50252 views
Transportation of children in car seats: do Ukrainian drivers comply with established rules?Photo
Prokudin Oleksandr Serhiyovych
Donald Trump
Ihor Klymenko
Pope Leo XIV
Catherine, Princess of Wales
Ukraine
Sumy Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
France
Kharkiv Oblast
Netflix released the first teaser for the film "Peaky Blinders"Video09:48 AM • 5236 views
Paramount's new offer for Warner Bros. rated as "insufficient" by major investor08:09 AM • 10040 views
Taylor Swift donates millions in Christmas charity07:24 AM • 11535 views
Santa Claus began his journey around the world to deliver gifts: tracking the routeVideoDecember 24, 02:00 PM • 18734 views
Audi filmed a festive stop-motion video with toy carsVideoDecember 24, 06:59 AM • 30200 views
Technology
Film
Social network
Series
Heating

Mass poisoning occurred in a special school in Cherkasy region: 14 children were affected, the director was served with a notice of suspicion

Kyiv • UNN

 • 138 views

Prosecutors served a notice of suspicion on the director of a special school in Cherkasy region due to the mass infection of 14 children and 6 adults with Salmonella enterica bacteria. The cause was a violation of sanitary rules and norms for preventing infectious diseases.

Mass poisoning occurred in a special school in Cherkasy region: 14 children were affected, the director was served with a notice of suspicion

In the Cherkasy region, a mass poisoning occurred in a special school, among the victims are 14 children and 6 adults. The director was informed of the suspicion, writes UNN with reference to the Cherkasy Regional Prosecutor's Office.

Under the procedural guidance of the Smila District Prosecutor's Office, he was notified of suspicion of violating sanitary rules and norms regarding the prevention of infectious diseases and mass poisonings (Part 1 of Article 325 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)

- reported the prosecutor's office.

Details

According to the investigation, 14 children and 6 adults with mass poisoning sought medical help at a local hospital. It was established that the patients were infected with Salmonella enterica bacteria. All of them are pupils or employees of the boarding school.

According to the results of forensic medical examinations, the bacteria were found on kitchen utensils.

"The official responsible for feeding students and employees and observing sanitary and hygienic and sanitary and anti-epidemic rules did not ensure proper sanitary and hygienic regime in the food units. The result of his attitude to duties was mass infection," the report says.

The issue of choosing a preventive measure is being decided.

12 children hospitalized with poisoning after vacation in Lviv region18.08.25, 09:44 • 4191 view

Julia Shramko

HealthCrimes and emergencies
National Police of Ukraine
Cherkasy Oblast