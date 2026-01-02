The power of partnership in action: the story of a wounded soldier's recovery in Cherkasy region

$42.170.18
January 1, 01:04 PM
The GUR staged the death of RDC commander Kapustin, receiving $500,000 from Russian special services
January 1, 11:27 AM
Russia attacked ports and logistics in Odesa region and railways in Volyn and Sumy regions on New Year's Eve: Deputy Prime Minister reported details
January 1, 10:32 AM
New Year's Eve in Ukraine: 112 service received 5,000 reports and two calls about fireworks and salutes
January 1, 10:10 AM
Check-ups for those 40+ are now available to Ukrainians: what it is and how to use itPhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
December 31, 06:52 PM
Representatives from over 10 countries, as well as NATO, the European Commission, and the European Council, are expected to participate: Umerov on the meeting of advisors on January 3
December 31, 04:58 PM
Nine sailors, including two Ukrainians, released from pirate captivity in Senegal
December 31, 03:45 PM
Independent members of Energoatom's supervisory board elected: what is known about them
Exclusive
December 31, 03:05 PM
Trump's return to the White House, resumption of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia: main political events of 2025
December 31, 12:36 PM
How long did the air raid alert last and what did Russia bomb Ukraine with in 2025: infographic dataPhoto
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Russia handed over to the US data from a drone that allegedly attacked Putin's residence
January 1, 10:32 PM
"Let them steal, but not from the Czech Republic": Parliament speaker opposes arms supply to Ukraine
January 1, 11:07 PM
Attack on Zaporizhzhia: enemy launched 9 strikes, another fire broke out in the city
January 1, 11:39 PM
Mykolaiv under enemy drone attack: three explosions heard in the city
January 2, 01:26 AM
Preparing a successor: Kim Jong Un's daughter visits state mausoleum for the first time
03:34 AM
How to behave on reservoirs in winter and what to do if you find yourself in icy water: police gave advice
January 1, 05:58 PM
Booking in 2026: what salary should an employee have for a deferral
January 1, 11:39 AM
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?
December 31, 04:46 PM
They were looking for the best, but found Zelinskyi. Kuleba's office explained how the candidate for the position of head of the State Aviation Service was chosen
December 30, 11:23 AM
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Benjamin Netanyahu
Elon Musk
Emmanuel Macron
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Europe
Venezuela
You can't trust your eyes to tell you what's real anymore: Instagram head raises AI issue for photos
January 1, 12:15 PM
Elegance and restraint: main trends in hairstyles for 2026
January 1, 12:07 AM
First full moon of 2026 will continue the series of supermoons: when to expect it
January 1, 12:00 AM
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?
December 31, 04:46 PM
Mel Gibson and Rosalind Ross break up after 9 years together
December 31, 03:46 PM
The power of partnership in action: the story of a wounded soldier's recovery in Cherkasy region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 114 views

Yurii Yastremskyi, a soldier of the 66th Separate Mechanized Brigade, sustained a shrapnel wound to the head and underwent complex rehabilitation. The MHP-Hromadi Charitable Foundation and the Makitra volunteer space provided him with adaptive clothing.

The power of partnership in action: the story of a wounded soldier's recovery in Cherkasy region

Yuriy Yastremskyi, a soldier of the 66th Separate Mechanized Brigade named after Prince Mstislav the Brave, suffered a shrapnel wound to the head. After surgery, he faced a difficult rehabilitation. Thanks to the systematic assistance of the MHP-Gromadi Charitable Foundation, the volunteer space "Makitra" provided the defender with special clothing for the wounded.

Veteran Yuriy Yastremskyi from Chyzhivka, Cherkasy region, mobilized in the first year of the Russian-Ukrainian war. Soon after, he was wounded during a drone attack in Donetsk region. He did not receive immediate help – his comrades transferred him from point to point for several days:

I was wearing a helmet, but a fragment got under it. I didn't get help right away. So I constantly lost consciousness, and according to the documents, I was transported as a "200". Then I remember the hospital and the shock that I survived. I didn't recognize my parents for a long time, only my brother

- shares Yuriy.

The man underwent difficult rehabilitation. The hero's mother knew fellow villagers from the public space "Makіtra" who sew adaptive clothing for wounded soldiers.

The volunteers of the space won the competition of social initiatives "Time to Act, Ukraine!" of the MHP-Gromadi Charitable Foundation twice. Until 2022, they developed the only leisure place in Chyzhivka. And with the funds won after the full-scale invasion, they re-formatted into a workshop. New equipment allowed the volunteers to quickly respond to the request.

I had the opportunity to get spacious clothes that were easy to put on. This is rare, as adaptive clothing is rarely brought to the hospital, — the veteran recalls. I still wear thermal underwear from "Makіtra", it's very comfortable.

- the veteran recalls.

Vita Ocheretiana, the head of the public space, remembers how the mother and the head of the village council approached them:

- We quickly helped. All three Yastremskyi brothers fought. Yuriy has injuries and severe concussions. One of the brothers also received serious injuries. The other died. Their mother experienced a tragedy. It is important to help in such situations.

Already in the hospital, Yuriy wanted to return to his comrades. However, after the injury, he became 80% incapacitated. The support of relatives and the community helped the man return to civilian life. Now he takes care of his parents, develops his farm, and enjoys every minute with his daughter.

The public space "Makіtra" helps the wounded during a difficult period – during rehabilitation. For almost four years, volunteers have been sewing adaptive and regular clothing every day:

- We make unique things, like covers for the Ilizarov apparatus. So that the damaged limb is warm, — says the volunteer. — Our adaptive T-shirts, shorts unbutton on two sides: the injury can be of the left, right, or both limbs. This is convenient for bedridden patients as well.

Previously, women brought irons from home, and old sewing machines were given to them as gifts. In three years, they produced 15,000 units of clothing, and this year alone – more than six thousand. Thanks to new machines, overlocks, and an ironing unit – they almost doubled the number of items.

- "Makіtra" provides military personnel from all regions. Initially, they sewed for the defenders of the settlement, now hospitals and military units contact them, — noted Ruslan Kayuk, the head of the Vodyanytska village council. — We are grateful to the MHP-Gromadi Charitable Foundation for believing in the important projects of our volunteers for the second time.

The example of "Makіtra" shows how a public initiative can grow into systematic assistance.

"When people like our Yuriy return from the war, it is important for them to feel that the community is nearby," say the volunteers. Such stories demonstrate the value of their work and give them strength to continue.

"It is important for us that support for the military continues even after the treatment stage. Rehabilitation and return to life in the community is a path that requires systemic solutions and partnership. We invest in local initiatives that help others," says Oleksandr Pakholyuk, director of the MHP-Gromadi Charitable Foundation.

The All-Ukrainian Competition of Social Initiatives "Time to Act, Ukraine!" contributes to solving social problems of communities. It financially supports local social initiatives in 13 regions of Ukraine. This year alone, 700 applications were submitted to the MHP-Gromadi Charitable Foundation competition, 105 of which won and are already implementing their projects.

Lilia Podolyak

