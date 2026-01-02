The power of partnership in action: the story of a wounded soldier's recovery in Cherkasy region

Yuriy Yastremskyi, a soldier of the 66th Separate Mechanized Brigade named after Prince Mstislav the Brave, suffered a shrapnel wound to the head. After surgery, he faced a difficult rehabilitation. Thanks to the systematic assistance of the MHP-Gromadi Charitable Foundation, the volunteer space "Makitra" provided the defender with special clothing for the wounded.

Veteran Yuriy Yastremskyi from Chyzhivka, Cherkasy region, mobilized in the first year of the Russian-Ukrainian war. Soon after, he was wounded during a drone attack in Donetsk region. He did not receive immediate help – his comrades transferred him from point to point for several days:

I was wearing a helmet, but a fragment got under it. I didn't get help right away. So I constantly lost consciousness, and according to the documents, I was transported as a "200". Then I remember the hospital and the shock that I survived. I didn't recognize my parents for a long time, only my brother - shares Yuriy.

The man underwent difficult rehabilitation. The hero's mother knew fellow villagers from the public space "Makіtra" who sew adaptive clothing for wounded soldiers.

The volunteers of the space won the competition of social initiatives "Time to Act, Ukraine!" of the MHP-Gromadi Charitable Foundation twice. Until 2022, they developed the only leisure place in Chyzhivka. And with the funds won after the full-scale invasion, they re-formatted into a workshop. New equipment allowed the volunteers to quickly respond to the request.

I had the opportunity to get spacious clothes that were easy to put on. This is rare, as adaptive clothing is rarely brought to the hospital, — the veteran recalls. I still wear thermal underwear from "Makіtra", it's very comfortable. - the veteran recalls.

Vita Ocheretiana, the head of the public space, remembers how the mother and the head of the village council approached them:

- We quickly helped. All three Yastremskyi brothers fought. Yuriy has injuries and severe concussions. One of the brothers also received serious injuries. The other died. Their mother experienced a tragedy. It is important to help in such situations.

Already in the hospital, Yuriy wanted to return to his comrades. However, after the injury, he became 80% incapacitated. The support of relatives and the community helped the man return to civilian life. Now he takes care of his parents, develops his farm, and enjoys every minute with his daughter.

The public space "Makіtra" helps the wounded during a difficult period – during rehabilitation. For almost four years, volunteers have been sewing adaptive and regular clothing every day:

- We make unique things, like covers for the Ilizarov apparatus. So that the damaged limb is warm, — says the volunteer. — Our adaptive T-shirts, shorts unbutton on two sides: the injury can be of the left, right, or both limbs. This is convenient for bedridden patients as well.

Previously, women brought irons from home, and old sewing machines were given to them as gifts. In three years, they produced 15,000 units of clothing, and this year alone – more than six thousand. Thanks to new machines, overlocks, and an ironing unit – they almost doubled the number of items.

- "Makіtra" provides military personnel from all regions. Initially, they sewed for the defenders of the settlement, now hospitals and military units contact them, — noted Ruslan Kayuk, the head of the Vodyanytska village council. — We are grateful to the MHP-Gromadi Charitable Foundation for believing in the important projects of our volunteers for the second time.

The example of "Makіtra" shows how a public initiative can grow into systematic assistance.

"When people like our Yuriy return from the war, it is important for them to feel that the community is nearby," say the volunteers. Such stories demonstrate the value of their work and give them strength to continue.

"It is important for us that support for the military continues even after the treatment stage. Rehabilitation and return to life in the community is a path that requires systemic solutions and partnership. We invest in local initiatives that help others," says Oleksandr Pakholyuk, director of the MHP-Gromadi Charitable Foundation.

The All-Ukrainian Competition of Social Initiatives "Time to Act, Ukraine!" contributes to solving social problems of communities. It financially supports local social initiatives in 13 regions of Ukraine. This year alone, 700 applications were submitted to the MHP-Gromadi Charitable Foundation competition, 105 of which won and are already implementing their projects.