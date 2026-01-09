Plant in Serbia received first oil after US sanctions lifted - Reuters

Serbian oil company NIS, whose controlling stake is owned by Russian Gazprom Neft, has received the first batches of crude oil needed to launch the country's only oil refinery in Pančevo. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

The delivery takes place via the Croatian Adriatic Pipeline (JANAF) - the only route for crude oil supply to landlocked Serbia.

The first cargo of 85,000 tons of Iraqi Kirkuk oil is already stored at the Omišalj terminal in Croatia. NIS has also secured a smaller batch of Libyan Es Sider oil, which will arrive later in January.

According to calculations, these volumes will allow the refinery to operate at full capacity for at least nine days.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić announced that the plant will start operating on January 17-18, and production will begin on January 25-26.

The US temporarily suspended sanctions against NIS until January 23 to allow the company to transport international cargo. In addition, the US gave time until March 24 for negotiations on the sale of Russian shares in NIS to the Hungarian company MOL.

