Zelenskyy met with Croatia's Minister of Defense: agreed on new supplies and security cooperation

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced a meeting with Croatian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Ivan Anušić. Zelenskyy stated that agreements had been reached in the defense sector. The head of state reported this on his Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

"We are grateful to the Croatian government and people for supporting Ukraine and for every package of military aid – the 14th has already been allocated and the 15th is planned by the end of the year." – Zelenskyy noted.

The leaders discussed the implementation of projects within the PURL initiative, particularly regarding air defense systems, as well as the use of the SAFE mechanism. Zelenskyy also emphasized the importance of exchanging experience in veteran policy.

Zelenskyy discussed strengthening defense support and cooperation within JEF with the Estonian Foreign Minister