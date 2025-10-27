$42.000.10
02:34 PM
It will become more difficult to buy medicines: Ukrainians against the initiative to reduce the number of pharmacies VIDEOVideo
02:25 PM
The number of drunk driving offenses has increased: the Prosecutor General's Office reported which regions are leadingPhoto
October 27, 12:53 PM
Hryvnia holds steady: why the NBU is preventing a sharp fall and what will happen to the dollar
October 27, 11:47 AM
Will Kyiv have a main New Year's tree: when will the decision be made
October 27, 10:46 AM
A ceasefire plan should be developed within 7-10 days, but Putin is unlikely to agree to it - Zelenskyy
October 27, 08:41 AM
Incident with former MP Kormyshkina in Moldova: new details revealed
October 27, 08:31 AM
Hourly power outages from 1 to 2.5 queues introduced in several regions, there are blackouts due to bad weather - Ukrenergo
October 27, 07:54 AM
In Odesa pre-trial detention center, an inmate committed suicide
October 27, 07:35 AM
Trump: Putin should focus on ending the war, not testing missiles
October 27, 07:17 AM
Emergency power outages introduced in Kyiv and a number of regions
UNN Lite
Britney Spears' ex-husband released a book and says the singer needs help
Meghan Markle wore a $1600 outfit for Halloween celebration with Prince Harry and children
October 27, 12:28 PM
Sydney Sweeney Debuts Striking Bob Haircut Amid Scooter Braun Romance Rumors
October 27, 11:25 AM
Controversial Prince Andrew in talks to leave Royal Estate
October 27, 09:22 AM
Penguins living near Ukrainian polar explorers laid the first egg of the season
October 27, 12:06 AM
Zelenskyy met with Croatia's Minister of Defense: agreed on new supplies and security cooperation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1594 views

Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Croatia's Minister of Defense Ivan Anušić. The 14th and 15th packages of military aid were discussed, as well as the implementation of PURL and SAFE projects.

Zelenskyy met with Croatia's Minister of Defense: agreed on new supplies and security cooperation

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced a meeting with Croatian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Ivan Anušić. Zelenskyy stated that agreements had been reached in the defense sector. The head of state reported this on his Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

"We are grateful to the Croatian government and people for supporting Ukraine and for every package of military aid – the 14th has already been allocated and the 15th is planned by the end of the year."

– Zelenskyy noted.

The leaders discussed the implementation of projects within the PURL initiative, particularly regarding air defense systems, as well as the use of the SAFE mechanism. Zelenskyy also emphasized the importance of exchanging experience in veteran policy.

Zelenskyy discussed strengthening defense support and cooperation within JEF with the Estonian Foreign Minister
27.10.25, 19:37

Stepan Haftko

Politics
Technology
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Croatia
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine