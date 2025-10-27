Zelenskyy discussed strengthening defense support and cooperation within JEF with the Estonian Foreign Minister

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna, during which the parties discussed expanding defense cooperation, including drone production, long-range capabilities, and support for Ukrainian military personnel. The head of state announced this on his Telegram channel, UNN reports.

According to Zelenskyy, special attention was paid to Ukraine's cooperation with the Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF), as well as issues of increasing pressure on Russia through sanctions policy and diplomatic initiatives.

Among the topics of the meeting were also the priorities of Estonia's presidency of the Nordic-Baltic Eight (NB8) format, which the country will take over next year.

We are grateful to the people and government of Estonia for their unwavering support since the very beginning of this war – for helping our soldiers, for their commitment to sanctions policy, and for supporting Ukraine's European course.