It will become more difficult to buy medicines: Ukrainians against the initiative to reduce the number of pharmacies VIDEOVideo
The number of drunk driving offenses has increased: the Prosecutor General's Office reported which regions are leadingPhoto
Hryvnia holds steady: why the NBU is preventing a sharp fall and what will happen to the dollar
Will Kyiv have a main New Year's tree: when will the decision be made
A ceasefire plan should be developed within 7-10 days, but Putin is unlikely to agree to it - Zelenskyy
Incident with former MP Kormyshkina in Moldova: new details revealed
Hourly power outages from 1 to 2.5 queues introduced in several regions, there are blackouts due to bad weather - Ukrenergo
In Odesa pre-trial detention center, an inmate committed suicide
Trump: Putin should focus on ending the war, not testing missiles
Emergency power outages introduced in Kyiv and a number of regions
Zelenskyy discussed strengthening defense support and cooperation within JEF with the Estonian Foreign Minister

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1834 views

Zelenskyy met with Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna. The parties discussed defense cooperation, drone production, long-range capabilities, and support for the Ukrainian military.

Zelenskyy discussed strengthening defense support and cooperation within JEF with the Estonian Foreign Minister

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna, during which the parties discussed expanding defense cooperation, including drone production, long-range capabilities, and support for Ukrainian military personnel. The head of state announced this on his Telegram channel, UNN reports.

Details

According to Zelenskyy, special attention was paid to Ukraine's cooperation with the Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF), as well as issues of increasing pressure on Russia through sanctions policy and diplomatic initiatives.

Among the topics of the meeting were also the priorities of Estonia's presidency of the Nordic-Baltic Eight (NB8) format, which the country will take over next year.

We are grateful to the people and government of Estonia for their unwavering support since the very beginning of this war – for helping our soldiers, for their commitment to sanctions policy, and for supporting Ukraine's European course.

– Zelenskyy emphasized.

The President stressed that Estonia remains a reliable partner whose help Ukraine can count on in the fight against Russian aggression.

Estonia allocated 10 million euros for the PURL initiative - Sybiha27.10.25, 12:16 • 4310 views

Stepan Haftko

