10:46 AM • 2482 views
A ceasefire plan should be developed within 7-10 days, but Putin is unlikely to agree to it - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
08:41 AM • 15919 views
Incident with former MP Kormyshkina in Moldova: new details revealed
08:31 AM • 21590 views
Hourly power outages from 1 to 2.5 queues introduced in several regions, there are blackouts due to bad weather - Ukrenergo
Exclusive
07:54 AM • 23581 views
In Odesa pre-trial detention center, an inmate committed suicide
07:35 AM • 25902 views
Trump: Putin should focus on ending the war, not testing missiles
07:17 AM • 24235 views
Emergency power outages introduced in Kyiv and a number of regions
October 26, 03:25 PM • 57355 views
US intelligence divided on Putin's readiness for negotiations - WSJ
October 26, 02:28 PM • 54208 views
Damage to the dam in Belgorod Oblast: 4 Russian army brigades at risk of floodingVideo
October 26, 11:39 AM • 45802 views
Rains, winds, and temperature drop: what weather to expect in Ukraine at the beginning of the week
Exclusive
October 26, 10:52 AM • 48071 views
Accident involving passenger and military buses: details of the incident revealed
Estonia allocated 10 million euros for the PURL initiative - Sybiha

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1360 views

Estonia has allocated 10 million euros for the PURL initiative and is directing 0.3% of its GDP to military aid to Ukraine. This was announced by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha.

Estonia allocated 10 million euros for the PURL initiative - Sybiha

This year, Estonia allocated 0.3% of its gross domestic product to military aid for Ukraine. This country also provided 10 million euros for the PURL initiative, said Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha during a joint press conference with his Estonian counterpart Margus Tsahkna, writes UNN.

Details

"Estonian support covers all areas – from defense and security to digital technologies, humanitarian programs. Estonia annually allocates a quarter of a percent of its gross domestic product, and this year 0.3% to military aid to our state. This is an example of true solidarity and foresight," Sybiha said.

The head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry also expressed gratitude to Estonia for allocating 10 million euros within the framework of the PURL initiative.

"We are also grateful to Estonia for allocating 10 million euros for the PURL initiative," Sybiha added.

Addition

Bloomberg writes that Italy has expressed its readiness to join a group of NATO allies that are financing the purchase of American weapons for Ukraine as part of the special PURL program.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte reported that 17 NATO member countries are now committed to the PURL program, which allows allies to supply American weapons to Ukraine.

Pavlo Zinchenko

War in Ukraine
Mark Rutte
NATO
Italy
Estonia
Ukraine