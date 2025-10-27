Estonia allocated 10 million euros for the PURL initiative - Sybiha

This year, Estonia allocated 0.3% of its gross domestic product to military aid for Ukraine. This country also provided 10 million euros for the PURL initiative, said Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha during a joint press conference with his Estonian counterpart Margus Tsahkna, writes UNN.

"Estonian support covers all areas – from defense and security to digital technologies, humanitarian programs. Estonia annually allocates a quarter of a percent of its gross domestic product, and this year 0.3% to military aid to our state. This is an example of true solidarity and foresight," Sybiha said.

The head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry also expressed gratitude to Estonia for allocating 10 million euros within the framework of the PURL initiative.

Bloomberg writes that Italy has expressed its readiness to join a group of NATO allies that are financing the purchase of American weapons for Ukraine as part of the special PURL program.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte reported that 17 NATO member countries are now committed to the PURL program, which allows allies to supply American weapons to Ukraine.