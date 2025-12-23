$42.150.10
Killer who attacked school in Croatia gets maximum 50-year sentence

Kyiv • UNN

 • 72 views

A Croatian court has sentenced a 20-year-old man to 50 years in prison for fatally stabbing a seven-year-old schoolboy and injuring four others. The attack took place last December at a school in a suburb of Zagreb.

Killer who attacked school in Croatia gets maximum 50-year sentence

A Croatian court has sentenced a 20-year-old man to the maximum prison term of 50 years for fatally stabbing a seven-year-old schoolboy at an educational institution last December, and for injuring four other people. This was reported by AFP, writes UNN.

Details

The attacker was a former student of the school, located in a suburb of the Croatian capital Zagreb.

According to the indictment, he entered the school during classes and stabbed a teacher and several children.

One child died, and three other children and a teacher were injured.

This constitutes one count of aggravated murder of a child, as well as four counts of attempted aggravated murder, and a total of 50 criminal offenses related to the violation of children's rights.

- said Krešimir Devčić, spokesman for the Zagreb Court.

The unprecedented attack deeply shocked and outraged the country, leading to protests in the following days demanding safer schools.

The judicial panel believes that only the most severe punishment - 50 years of imprisonment - can ensure both special and general prevention.

- added Devčić.

He noted that the accused was tried as an adult and underwent a psychiatric examination regarding his criminal responsibility.

The convicted person was detained immediately after the attack and has been in custody ever since.

The maximum prison sentence of 50 years is rarely imposed by Croatian courts. The decision can be appealed.

