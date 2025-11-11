Croatia refutes Hungary's claims about insufficient capacity of the Adriatic pipeline to replace Russian oil

Hungary's claims that the capacity of the Adriatic pipeline, operated by the Croatian company Janaf, is insufficient for Budapest to replace Russian oil, are untrue. This was stated by Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenković, as reported by UNN with reference to Index.

Details

Answering a journalist's question about what he expects from the continuation of negotiations between Janaf and the Hungarian oil refining company Mol, which operates refineries in Hungary and Slovakia, regarding crude oil supplies via the Croatian pipeline, after Mol's reports that Janaf is not fulfilling its obligations, and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán's statements that it is an inadequate pipeline, Plenković said that this is a false narrative of the Hungarian authorities and Mol.

"This is an absolutely false version of the Hungarian authorities and Mol itself, which completely distorts the facts and the truth. Janaf has all the capabilities and capacities to supply all the necessary crude oil to refineries in Hungary... with more than sufficient capacity. Our total crude oil transportation capacity exceeds the maximum operational capacities of both these refineries in Hungary and Slovakia." – said Plenković.

He also expressed surprise that "this false narrative finds some semi-approval from the United States."

"Hungary is granted an exception to continue receiving Russian oil, despite the fact that it can receive non-Russian oil... based on some narrative that Hungary does not have sea and other pipelines. This is a false narrative that I do not understand how it can be taken as truth. It is absolutely untrue and misleads... those who consider it true. And you know who I mean," concluded the head of the Croatian government.

Context

As part of sanctions against Russia, the European Union introduced a ban on Russian oil imports, making exceptions for Hungary and Slovakia.

The United States granted Hungary a one-year exemption from sanctions for using Russian oil and gas after Prime Minister Orbán's meeting with President Trump.

Trump offered to protect Hungary from speculators - Orban on agreement with the US