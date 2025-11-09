Trump offered to protect Hungary from speculators - Orban on agreement with the US

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán stated that United States President Donald Trump promised him financial assistance in case of pressure on the Hungarian economy. This is reported by Bloomberg, according to UNN.

Details

According to Orbán, the agreement provides for the country's protection from "speculative attacks" on the national currency and a possible downgrade of its credit rating. He noted that he received personal guarantees from Trump regarding economic support in the event of a crisis.

If Hungary's financial system comes under external attack, the Americans have given their word that they will protect Hungary's economic stability. We resolved this issue together with the US - said Orbán.

However, the White House statement regarding the meeting does not mention any agreements on financial support. American officials also did not comment on Orbán's words. American officials also refrained from commenting on the statements of the Hungarian Prime Minister.

So, whether such an "agreement" actually exists is currently unknown.

Recall

The United States granted Hungary a one-year exemption from sanctions for using Russian oil and gas after Prime Minister Orbán's meeting with President Trump. Hungary pledged to purchase liquefied natural gas from the US worth about $600 million.

