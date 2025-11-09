Trump offered to protect Hungary from speculators - Orban on agreement with the US

ukenru
November 8, 05:24 PM • 17128 views
Nord Stream case: Lubinets appeals to Italian Ministry of Justice over human rights violations and hunger strike of Ukrainian KuznetsovPhoto
November 8, 04:00 PM • 32025 views
Tomorrow, power outages are planned in most regions of Ukraine: how many queues will be without electricity
November 8, 02:50 PM • 35015 views
"We have stopped. Currently - zero generation": all Centrenergo TPPs ceased operations after Russia's night attack
November 8, 02:33 PM • 40814 views
Entry and exit abroad resumed: processing of citizens and cars began
November 8, 08:59 AM • 61163 views
Russia attacked energy facilities in 5 regions, there are emergency blackouts, the most difficult situation is in Kharkiv, Sumy and Poltava regions - Ministry of Energy
Exclusive
November 8, 08:00 AM • 102911 views
Drunk driving an electric scooter: lawyer explained what responsibility is provided
November 7, 05:00 PM • 100888 views
5 films about prehistoric culture: what to watch this weekendVideo
Exclusive
November 7, 03:32 PM • 139782 views
Women and money: why the future of finance has a female face
Exclusive
November 7, 02:58 PM • 100985 views
Holidays are approaching: which foods will rise in price the most by New Year's
Exclusive
November 7, 01:59 PM • 81173 views
The Russian trace in the decision of the suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk: why the official investigation went beyond the standard procedurePhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Portugal revokes temporary protection for Belarusians who lived in Ukraine and left after the war beganNovember 8, 08:10 PM • 7316 views
Russia proposes drug certificates amid rising prices and drug shortages - intelligenceNovember 8, 08:15 PM • 6728 views
Legendary Top Gear presenter Quentin Willson dies in BritainNovember 8, 08:30 PM • 12822 views
Ukraine prepares to deploy Unity Network jointly with the EU: where the first centers will open11:08 PM • 4064 views
Ukrzaliznytsia cancels a number of scheduled trains for November 912:37 AM • 11659 views
Publications
Drunk driving an electric scooter: lawyer explained what responsibility is provided
Exclusive
November 8, 08:00 AM • 102911 views
Women and money: why the future of finance has a female face
Exclusive
November 7, 03:32 PM • 139782 views
Holidays are approaching: which foods will rise in price the most by New Year's
Exclusive
November 7, 02:58 PM • 100985 views
The Russian trace in the decision of the suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk: why the official investigation went beyond the standard procedurePhoto
Exclusive
November 7, 01:59 PM • 81173 views
Potatoes in a new way: 5 unusual dishes that will surprise you with their tasteNovember 7, 01:34 PM • 55628 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Bloggers
Rafael Grossi
Pope Leo XIV
Actual places
Ukraine
Great Britain
Poltava Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Belgium
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Hollywood's coolest movie cars go up for auctionPhotoNovember 8, 02:30 PM • 16384 views
Ex-wife of real estate magnate Michael Fuchs asks British court to send businessman to prisonPhotoNovember 7, 05:09 PM • 36620 views
5 films about prehistoric culture: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 7, 05:00 PM • 100888 views
"Vibecoding" became the word of 2025 according to Collins: what it meansNovember 7, 11:01 AM • 41941 views
Prince Harry apologizes to Canada for Dodgers cap at 2025 World Series gameNovember 7, 09:56 AM • 50251 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Guardian
Film
Heating

Trump offered to protect Hungary from speculators - Orban on agreement with the US

Kyiv • UNN

 • 180 views

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban stated that Donald Trump promised financial assistance in case of pressure on the Hungarian economy. Hungary also received an exemption from sanctions on Russian oil and gas, committing to purchase American liquefied natural gas.

Trump offered to protect Hungary from speculators - Orban on agreement with the US

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán stated that United States President Donald Trump promised him financial assistance in case of pressure on the Hungarian economy. This is reported by Bloomberg, according to UNN.

Details

According to Orbán, the agreement provides for the country's protection from "speculative attacks" on the national currency and a possible downgrade of its credit rating. He noted that he received personal guarantees from Trump regarding economic support in the event of a crisis.

If Hungary's financial system comes under external attack, the Americans have given their word that they will protect Hungary's economic stability. We resolved this issue together with the US

- said Orbán.

However, the White House statement regarding the meeting does not mention any agreements on financial support. American officials also did not comment on Orbán's words. American officials also refrained from commenting on the statements of the Hungarian Prime Minister.

So, whether such an "agreement" actually exists is currently unknown.

Recall

The United States granted Hungary a one-year exemption from sanctions for using Russian oil and gas after Prime Minister Orbán's meeting with President Trump. Hungary pledged to purchase liquefied natural gas from the US worth about $600 million.

"A miracle can happen": Orban and Trump discussed the war in Ukraine during a meeting at the White House07.11.25, 19:02 • 4552 views

Vita Zelenetska

EconomyPolitics
Sanctions
Energy
US Elections
White House
Bloomberg L.P.
Donald Trump
Hungary