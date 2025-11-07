ukenru
05:00 PM • 11266 views
5 films about prehistoric culture: what to watch this weekendVideo
03:49 PM • 16972 views
November 8 in Ukraine – large-scale power outages: restrictions will be in effect in all regions – Ukrenergo
Exclusive
03:32 PM • 23108 views
Women and money: why the future of finance has a female face
Exclusive
02:58 PM • 23431 views
Holidays are approaching: which foods will rise in price the most by New Year's
Exclusive
01:59 PM • 24951 views
The Russian trace in the decision of the suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk: why the official investigation went beyond the standard procedurePhoto
November 7, 11:23 AM • 19167 views
EU tightens visa rules for Russians, revoking multiple-entry Schengen visas
Exclusive
November 7, 09:48 AM • 43730 views
New position for the man of MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko. The Ministry of Education and Science approved the creation of the position of first vice-rector for Hrytskov at the State Biotechnological University
Exclusive
November 7, 09:46 AM • 35777 views
Black Friday 2025: when it will be and how not to fall for tricky discounts
Exclusive
November 7, 07:19 AM • 38483 views
New EU entry system: SBGS reported on the situation at the border after the introduction of the EES program
November 7, 05:43 AM • 29546 views
US President: Russian oil exports "significantly decreased", we want to see an end to the war
Publications
Exclusives
Electricity outage schedules
"A miracle can happen": Orban and Trump discussed the war in Ukraine during a meeting at the White House

Kyiv • UNN

 • 926 views

During a meeting with Trump, Hungarian Prime Minister Orban stated that Ukraine could still win the war, but, according to him, it would be "a miracle." Trump agreed with this.

"A miracle can happen": Orban and Trump discussed the war in Ukraine during a meeting at the White House

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán met with US President Donald Trump at the White House, where one of the key topics was Russia's war against Ukraine. The Hungarian prime minister stated that Ukraine can still win the war "by a miracle." This is reported by UNN.

Details

At the beginning of the conversation, according to journalists, Trump asked Orbán if he thought Ukraine could win the war. To this, the Hungarian prime minister replied: "A miracle can happen."

Part. Trump met Orbán at the White House and spoke about the meeting with Putin

Trump, in turn, agreed, saying: "Yes, that's for sure."

The meeting between the two politicians took place against the backdrop of active discussions about future US policy regarding the war in Ukraine and Hungary's position, which has repeatedly called for "immediate peace" and opposed the expansion of military aid to Kyiv. 

Part. Orbán in Washington: an attempt to revive the Trump-Putin summit and discuss sanctions

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Sanctions
War in Ukraine
White House
Washington, D.C.
Donald Trump
United States
Hungary
Ukraine