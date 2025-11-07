"A miracle can happen": Orban and Trump discussed the war in Ukraine during a meeting at the White House

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán met with US President Donald Trump at the White House, where one of the key topics was Russia's war against Ukraine. The Hungarian prime minister stated that Ukraine can still win the war "by a miracle." This is reported by UNN.

Details

At the beginning of the conversation, according to journalists, Trump asked Orbán if he thought Ukraine could win the war. To this, the Hungarian prime minister replied: "A miracle can happen."

Part. Trump met Orbán at the White House and spoke about the meeting with Putin

Trump, in turn, agreed, saying: "Yes, that's for sure."

The meeting between the two politicians took place against the backdrop of active discussions about future US policy regarding the war in Ukraine and Hungary's position, which has repeatedly called for "immediate peace" and opposed the expansion of military aid to Kyiv.

Part. Orbán in Washington: an attempt to revive the Trump-Putin summit and discuss sanctions