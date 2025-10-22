How Favbet Foundation, Andriy Matyukha, and Croatian philanthropists support Ukraine

$41.740.01
Exclusive
01:53 PM • 476 views
Blackout in Chernihiv: how the city copes without electricity, water, and stable voltage
01:15 PM • 2554 views
Russian drone damaged the training infrastructure of FC Metalist 1925 sports academyPhoto
01:10 PM • 4404 views
Slovakia lifts veto: EU summit expected to approve 19th package of sanctions against Russia
12:56 PM • 4168 views
All regions with emergency shutdowns are being switched to outage schedules from 4 PM - Ukrenergo
12:50 PM • 5990 views
Suspicion of sexual assault against female students: court arrests scandalous director Bilous
09:47 AM • 15195 views
16 out of 28 Russian missiles and 333 out of 405 drones neutralized over Ukraine: details from the Air Force
09:23 AM • 16870 views
"Russia's spit in the face of everyone who insists on a peaceful solution": Zelenskyy reacted to the Russian drone attack on a kindergarten in KharkivPhoto
08:35 AM • 26028 views
Budget-2026 successfully passed its first reading in the Verkhovna Rada: key indicatorsPhoto
October 22, 07:30 AM • 31497 views
Start of the heating season: in which regions heat has already been supplied, and how preparations are progressing
October 22, 05:20 AM • 28408 views
Trains delayed and rerouted due to massive Russian attack
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Popular news
Emergency power outages introduced in Kyiv and a number of regionsOctober 22, 04:50 AM • 30382 views
Zodiac sign Scorpio: magnetic energy and strategic mindPhotoOctober 22, 05:30 AM • 40020 views
Most regions experienced emergency power outages after another Russian attack on energy infrastructure - Ministry of EnergyOctober 22, 05:34 AM • 32739 views
Renting accommodation in European capitals: how much it costs and where it is most expensivePhoto09:28 AM • 19988 views
TOP-5 casseroles that are quick to prepare and will appeal to the whole familyPhoto10:17 AM • 15501 views
Publications
Blackout in Chernihiv: how the city copes without electricity, water, and stable voltage
Exclusive
01:53 PM • 476 views
In which regions are hourly blackout schedules already in effect and where to find out your turnPhotoVideo12:54 PM • 6688 views
Bribe-taking MP Odarchenko tries to retain influence over the management of the State Biotechnological UniversityPhoto10:57 AM • 13263 views
TOP-5 casseroles that are quick to prepare and will appeal to the whole familyPhoto10:17 AM • 15712 views
Renting accommodation in European capitals: how much it costs and where it is most expensivePhoto09:28 AM • 20201 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Bilous
Donald Trump
Ruslan Kravchenko
Vitali Klitschko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Sumy Oblast
Chernihiv Oblast
Hungary
UNN Lite
Jacob Elordi hinted at the plot of the third season of "Euphoria": what he saidVideo01:53 PM • 122 views
Jennifer Lopez spends a fortune on witchcraft to get Ben Affleck back - MediaOctober 21, 04:48 PM • 28189 views
Fassbender to play Joe Kennedy in new Netflix seriesOctober 21, 12:00 PM • 43272 views
White House denies reports of possible Diddy release: final decision rests with Trump - Daily MailOctober 21, 05:58 AM • 52852 views
Footballer Oleksandr Zinchenko's wife celebrates an anniversary: even Beckham recorded congratulations for VladaVideoOctober 20, 03:55 PM • 42960 views
Actual
Heating
Social network
Shahed-136
BM-21 "Grad"
Storm Shadow cruise missile

How Favbet Foundation, Andriy Matyukha, and Croatian philanthropists support Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 640 views

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, Croatia has become a vital pillar of support for Ukrainians. A united community has formed there, helping displaced people adapt while maintaining a strong connection with their homeland.

How Favbet Foundation, Andriy Matyukha, and Croatian philanthropists support Ukraine
Photo: Andrii Matiukha

Through the cooperation of Favbet Foundation and Croatian partners, hundreds of tons of humanitarian aid have already been delivered to Ukraine, while Ukrainians in Croatia have gained a space for education, creativity, and cultural activities.

Establishing the Adaptation Center for Ukrainians in Zagreb

In April 2022, Favbet Foundation helped launch an Adaptation Center for Ukrainians in Zagreb — a place that has become a home away from home for displaced families. The center hosts community gatherings, children’s workshops, festive events, and daily activities that foster connection and emotional support.

Initially, the Center offered free Croatian and English language courses. Later, the program expanded to include art therapy, sports training, creative clubs, and lessons in Ukrainian language, mathematics, and reading for children.

Photo: Favbet Foundation
Photo: Favbet Foundation

In December 2023, the Center held its first St. Nicholas Day celebration, where over 150 children and their parents received gifts from Andriy Matyukha, President of Favbet Foundation. The event was so warmly received that it became an annual tradition.

In May 2024, Favbet Foundation joined the sports festival organized by the NGO Chervona Kalyna for International Workers’ Day, which gathered over a thousand participants. The event brought together Ukrainians and Croatians, creating a shared space for communication and mutual support. That same year, the Center hosted pottery workshops and Christmas celebrations.

Every year, the Center also holds events such as Ukrainian Language Day, Vyshyvanka Day, and summer festivals, helping displaced Ukrainians preserve their cultural roots and remain connected to their identity.

Photo: Favbet Foundation
Photo: Favbet Foundation

The results of cooperation between Favbet Foundation and Dobro Dobrim

The Croatian humanitarian organization Dobro Dobrim (DoDo) was founded in 2021 to help victims of earthquakes. After February 2022, it redirected its efforts toward supporting Ukraine.

Following the Kakhovka dam disaster, more than 11 tons of humanitarian aid — including food, clothing, hygiene products, medicines, mattresses, baby supplies, and pet food — were delivered to Ukraine. The initiative united Chervona Kalyna, Dobro Dobrim, the Favbet Foundation team led by Andriy Matyukha, and hundreds of Ukrainians living in Zagreb.

Later, another large-scale delivery of essential goods was organized. The next step was a shipment that included hygiene kits, disinfectants, and food supplies, supported by Favbet Foundation, its president Andrii Matiukha, Dobro Dobrim, Croatian companies Kefo d.o.o., Lochman & Rauscher, Medical Intertrade HEP, and the Government of Croatia.

Photo: Favbet Foundation
Photo: Favbet Foundation

In 2025, the Ukrainian community in Zagreb celebrated the 34th anniversary of Ukraine’s Independence with a charity event that collected humanitarian aid — medicines, surgical kits, food, toys, furniture, hospital equipment, and bicycles. The event was organized with the participation of Favbet Foundation, Dobro Dobrim, the Embassy of Ukraine, and Chervona Kalyna.

Favbet Foundation and Andriy Matyukha: Plans for the near future

The cooperation between the Foundation, volunteers, and Croatian communities has proven highly effective.

"Every batch of humanitarian aid is real support for those holding the line back home. Our initiatives in Croatia help Ukrainians preserve their strength and faith. The war continues, and our task is to ensure consistent, ongoing support," — says Andriy Matyukha, President of Favbet Foundation.

The Favbet Foundation also plans to continue supporting educational and sports projects in the coming years.

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyOur people abroad
War in Ukraine
Andrii Matiukha
charity
Croatia
Ukraine