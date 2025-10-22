How Favbet Foundation, Andriy Matyukha, and Croatian philanthropists support Ukraine

Photo: Andrii Matiukha

Through the cooperation of Favbet Foundation and Croatian partners, hundreds of tons of humanitarian aid have already been delivered to Ukraine, while Ukrainians in Croatia have gained a space for education, creativity, and cultural activities.

Establishing the Adaptation Center for Ukrainians in Zagreb

In April 2022, Favbet Foundation helped launch an Adaptation Center for Ukrainians in Zagreb — a place that has become a home away from home for displaced families. The center hosts community gatherings, children’s workshops, festive events, and daily activities that foster connection and emotional support.

Initially, the Center offered free Croatian and English language courses. Later, the program expanded to include art therapy, sports training, creative clubs, and lessons in Ukrainian language, mathematics, and reading for children.

Photo: Favbet Foundation

In December 2023, the Center held its first St. Nicholas Day celebration, where over 150 children and their parents received gifts from Andriy Matyukha, President of Favbet Foundation. The event was so warmly received that it became an annual tradition.

In May 2024, Favbet Foundation joined the sports festival organized by the NGO Chervona Kalyna for International Workers’ Day, which gathered over a thousand participants. The event brought together Ukrainians and Croatians, creating a shared space for communication and mutual support. That same year, the Center hosted pottery workshops and Christmas celebrations.

Every year, the Center also holds events such as Ukrainian Language Day, Vyshyvanka Day, and summer festivals, helping displaced Ukrainians preserve their cultural roots and remain connected to their identity.

Photo: Favbet Foundation

The results of cooperation between Favbet Foundation and Dobro Dobrim

The Croatian humanitarian organization Dobro Dobrim (DoDo) was founded in 2021 to help victims of earthquakes. After February 2022, it redirected its efforts toward supporting Ukraine.

Following the Kakhovka dam disaster, more than 11 tons of humanitarian aid — including food, clothing, hygiene products, medicines, mattresses, baby supplies, and pet food — were delivered to Ukraine. The initiative united Chervona Kalyna, Dobro Dobrim, the Favbet Foundation team led by Andriy Matyukha, and hundreds of Ukrainians living in Zagreb.

Later, another large-scale delivery of essential goods was organized. The next step was a shipment that included hygiene kits, disinfectants, and food supplies, supported by Favbet Foundation, its president Andrii Matiukha, Dobro Dobrim, Croatian companies Kefo d.o.o., Lochman & Rauscher, Medical Intertrade HEP, and the Government of Croatia.

Photo: Favbet Foundation

In 2025, the Ukrainian community in Zagreb celebrated the 34th anniversary of Ukraine’s Independence with a charity event that collected humanitarian aid — medicines, surgical kits, food, toys, furniture, hospital equipment, and bicycles. The event was organized with the participation of Favbet Foundation, Dobro Dobrim, the Embassy of Ukraine, and Chervona Kalyna.

Favbet Foundation and Andriy Matyukha: Plans for the near future

The cooperation between the Foundation, volunteers, and Croatian communities has proven highly effective.

"Every batch of humanitarian aid is real support for those holding the line back home. Our initiatives in Croatia help Ukrainians preserve their strength and faith. The war continues, and our task is to ensure consistent, ongoing support," — says Andriy Matyukha, President of Favbet Foundation.

The Favbet Foundation also plans to continue supporting educational and sports projects in the coming years.