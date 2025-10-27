US increases pressure on Hungary to stop importing Russian oil - Bloomberg

$42.000.10
Exclusive
October 27, 02:34 PM • 25672 views
It will become more difficult to buy medicines: Ukrainians against the initiative to reduce the number of pharmacies VIDEOVideo
Exclusive
October 27, 02:25 PM • 38415 views
The number of drunk driving offenses has increased: the Prosecutor General's Office reported which regions are leadingPhoto
Exclusive
October 27, 12:53 PM • 53907 views
Hryvnia holds steady: why the NBU is preventing a sharp fall and what will happen to the dollar
Exclusive
October 27, 11:47 AM • 43807 views
Will Kyiv have a main New Year's tree: when will the decision be made
October 27, 10:46 AM • 46608 views
A ceasefire plan should be developed within 7-10 days, but Putin is unlikely to agree to it - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
October 27, 08:41 AM • 40146 views
Incident with former MP Kormyshkina in Moldova: new details revealed
October 27, 08:31 AM • 42540 views
Hourly power outages from 1 to 2.5 queues introduced in several regions, there are blackouts due to bad weather - Ukrenergo
Exclusive
October 27, 07:54 AM • 37074 views
In Odesa pre-trial detention center, an inmate committed suicide
October 27, 07:35 AM • 34947 views
Trump: Putin should focus on ending the war, not testing missiles
October 27, 07:17 AM • 28761 views
Emergency power outages introduced in Kyiv and a number of regions
Popular news
Meghan Markle wore a $1600 outfit for Halloween celebration with Prince Harry and childrenVideoOctober 27, 12:28 PM • 44951 views
State Biotechnological University under the control of a bribe-taker: schemes, clone firms, and millions from the budget. Part 1PhotoOctober 27, 01:30 PM • 40353 views
5 classic Halloween punches: warm up and get into the holiday spiritPhoto04:54 PM • 27746 views
Bohdan Zmiy, creator of the robotic demining machine "Zmiy", has died06:47 PM • 10444 views
Britney Spears' ex-husband released a book and says the singer needs help07:31 PM • 7672 views
Publications
5 classic Halloween punches: warm up and get into the holiday spiritPhoto04:54 PM • 27920 views
State Biotechnological University under the control of a bribe-taker: schemes, clone firms, and millions from the budget. Part 1PhotoOctober 27, 01:30 PM • 40516 views
Hryvnia holds steady: why the NBU is preventing a sharp fall and what will happen to the dollar
Exclusive
October 27, 12:53 PM • 53905 views
Harvest-2025 in Ukraine: which crops were harvested the most and what are the main results
Exclusive
October 26, 10:00 AM • 98273 views
New rules for deferrals from mobilization from November 1: what you need to knowOctober 25, 09:55 AM • 120313 views
UNN Lite
Britney Spears' ex-husband released a book and says the singer needs help07:31 PM • 7928 views
Meghan Markle wore a $1600 outfit for Halloween celebration with Prince Harry and childrenVideoOctober 27, 12:28 PM • 45103 views
Sydney Sweeney Debuts Striking Bob Haircut Amid Scooter Braun Romance RumorsPhotoOctober 27, 11:25 AM • 59912 views
Controversial Prince Andrew in talks to leave Royal EstateOctober 27, 09:22 AM • 63892 views
Penguins living near Ukrainian polar explorers laid the first egg of the seasonPhotoOctober 27, 12:06 AM • 73877 views
US increases pressure on Hungary to stop importing Russian oil - Bloomberg

Kyiv • UNN

 • 168 views

The US is increasing pressure on Hungary to stop importing Russian oil. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán and US President Donald Trump will meet next week to discuss the issue.

US increases pressure on Hungary to stop importing Russian oil - Bloomberg

The US is increasing pressure on Hungary to stop importing Russian oil. Bloomberg writes about this, UNN reports.

Details

The publication indicates that Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán and US President Donald Trump will meet next week on this issue.

The Hungarian government has tried to convince the US administration that its landlocked status leaves it no choice but to rely on Russian oil, despite an alternative pipeline connecting Hungary to the Adriatic Sea through Croatia. Nevertheless, Trump, who has close ties with Orbán, has begun to acknowledge the Hungarian leader's arguments in recent weeks.

- the article says.

At the same time, according to media reports, it is currently unclear what the position of the US administration is after the introduction of oil sanctions against Russia last week.

"Hungary, unlike many of its neighbors, has not developed any plans or taken any active steps to reduce imports of Russian energy. So we will continue to work with them, as well as with their neighbors, such as Croatia, and other countries that can help them get rid of dependence," said US Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker.

Recall

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán and US President Donald Trump will meet next week to discuss the impact of US sanctions against Russian oil companies.

Last week, the United States Department of the Treasury officially imposed sanctions against leading Russian oil companies Rosneft, Lukoil, and their subsidiaries. The US called on Moscow to "immediately" agree to end the war against Ukraine.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

