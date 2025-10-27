US increases pressure on Hungary to stop importing Russian oil - Bloomberg

The US is increasing pressure on Hungary to stop importing Russian oil. Bloomberg writes about this, UNN reports.

The publication indicates that Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán and US President Donald Trump will meet next week on this issue.

The Hungarian government has tried to convince the US administration that its landlocked status leaves it no choice but to rely on Russian oil, despite an alternative pipeline connecting Hungary to the Adriatic Sea through Croatia. Nevertheless, Trump, who has close ties with Orbán, has begun to acknowledge the Hungarian leader's arguments in recent weeks. - the article says.

At the same time, according to media reports, it is currently unclear what the position of the US administration is after the introduction of oil sanctions against Russia last week.

"Hungary, unlike many of its neighbors, has not developed any plans or taken any active steps to reduce imports of Russian energy. So we will continue to work with them, as well as with their neighbors, such as Croatia, and other countries that can help them get rid of dependence," said US Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker.

Last week, the United States Department of the Treasury officially imposed sanctions against leading Russian oil companies Rosneft, Lukoil, and their subsidiaries. The US called on Moscow to "immediately" agree to end the war against Ukraine.

