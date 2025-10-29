$42.080.01
Trump and Orban to hold talks on November 8: to discuss US sanctions and Budapest's energy dependence on Moscow – Bloomberg

Kyiv • UNN

 • 452 views

Donald Trump will meet with Viktor Orban on November 8 to discuss the impact of American sanctions on Russian oil, on which Hungary is critically dependent. The meeting will take place in Washington, where ways to protect the Hungarian economy from the consequences of the restrictions will be discussed.

Trump and Orban to hold talks on November 8: to discuss US sanctions and Budapest's energy dependence on Moscow – Bloomberg

US President Donald Trump plans to meet with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on November 8, a source familiar with the preparations for the talks said. The venue for the meeting is still being agreed upon, but according to Orban, it should take place in Washington. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

The key topic is expected to be the impact of US sanctions on Russian oil, on which Hungary remains critically dependent. The Prime Minister plans to discuss with Trump ways to protect the Hungarian economy from the consequences of restrictions aimed at Russian energy companies.

Orban: peace treaty on war in Ukraine to be signed in Budapest28.10.25, 03:38 • 26067 views

After Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, most EU countries reduced imports of Russian energy carriers, but Budapest, on the contrary, increased purchases, citing geographical restrictions. Orban's government argues that the lack of access to the sea leaves the country without a real alternative, although there is an oil pipeline through Croatia that connects Hungary to the Adriatic Sea.

American diplomats reject these arguments. US Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker stated that Hungary is not taking any concrete steps to reduce its dependence on Moscow.

Hungary, unlike many of its neighbors, has not developed any plans or taken any active steps to reduce imports of Russian energy. We will continue to work with them, as well as with countries that can help them get rid of this dependence.

– said Whitaker.

Orban to meet Trump to discuss US sanctions against Russian oil27.10.25, 15:58 • 3378 views

